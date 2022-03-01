The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association will name a new president and CEO on Tuesday, nearly a year after its former executive director abruptly stepped down.
Doug Ackerman, 52, is a brand and strategy consultant who most recently served as chief executive officer at The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit that serves as a voice for the dairy industry in the southeast U.S.
Ackerman, who has been working independently as a consultant since September 2019, according to his LinkedIn account, will step into the new role immediately.
The selection of a new president and CEO with a marketing background comes amid attacks on the oil and gas industry in New Mexico as environmentalists, progressives and others sound the alarm on a warming planet and push the state to move away from fossil fuels.
The oil and gas association, best known by its acronym NMOGA, is considered one of the most influential voices in the state on energy-related topics, which garner increased scrutiny both from the Legislature and the public.
“I am humbled and honored to lead this association charged with representing the most significant part of New Mexico’s economy as well as the thousands of men and women who are the heart of this foundational industry,” Ackerman said in a statement. “I look forward to building on the NMOGA team’s great progress and working with leaders and stakeholders across the state to continue New Mexico’s energy leadership through safe, responsible growth of the oil and natural gas sector.”
Leland Gould, who stepped in as interim president and CEO after the departure of Ryan Flynn, will assist in Ackerman’s transition as a senior advisor and counselor.
The association said in a news release Ackerman brings 25 years of “transformation leadership in market-focused strategy development, category leadership, brand management, and public affairs experience throughout the food system value chain — including agriculture, retail, food service, and consumer packaged goods.” It also said Ackerman has “extensive experience growing and working with major consumer brands,” including Publix Super Markets, Pizza Hut, Minute Maid and Anheuser-Busch.
“After a thorough search process, we are confident that Doug’s extensive leadership and market-focused strategy experience is what our organization needs in this time of constant change in the oil and gas industry,” Jeff Wilson, NMOGA’s board chairman, said in a statement. “Doug is the right leader for NMOGA and was unanimously selected by the board to lead and grow this industry into the future.”
Ackerman’s past has been a source of controversy.
Ackerman previously served as executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus but resigned after a drunken driving arrest. According to published reports, Ackerman ran a stop sign and crashed into another car in July 2015.
“When a deputy asked for his driver’s license, Ackerman gave him a $20 bill,” The Ledger newspaper of Lakeland, Fla., reported at the time. “While deputies were tending to [the other driver], Ackerman got back in his car, put it in reverse and attempted to drive away until deputies stopped him.”
The newspaper also reported Ackerman didn’t show up for work for two days after the arrest and wouldn’t answer phone calls from the chairman of the Florida Citrus Commission, who asked for his resignation. Ackerman didn’t submit a letter of resignation right away as he had promised, the newspaper reported.
“Since I have lost your confidence and the confidence in the [Citrus Commission] due to my issues with PTSD, please consider this my resignation, effective immediately,” Ackerman wrote in an email the Monday after his arrest.
Robert McEntyre, a NMOGA spokesman, said Monday the association’s board of directors knew of Ackerman’s arrest.
“The board was fully aware of those circumstances, and after an exhaustive and through process voted unanimously to select him as our next President and CEO,” McEntyre wrote in an email.
In its announcement, NMOGA noted Ackerman has more 23 years of leadership and service experience with the U.S. Army National Guard and Reserve. The Florida newspaper reported Ackerman served in the first Persian Gulf War and in Afghanistan in 2008.
Ackerman has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Sam Houston State University in Texas and a master’s in business administration from the University of Tampa, according to his LinkedIn account.
McEntyre said he was unable to disclose Ackerman’s salary.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.