New Mexico Lt. Gov. Howie Morales and several other lieutenant governors met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Tuesday to discuss broadband expansion efforts and share stories about challenges states face in providing broadband services to their communities.
“Across the country, we know that broadband has been an issue,” Morales said in a telephone interview from Washington, D.C. “During the COVID pandemic, it magnified those [issues], specifically in rural communities and our colonias communities and our Native American communities.”
New Mexico has “acute” broadband connectivity challenges, according to Morales’ office. An estimated 20 percent of households in the state lack access to basic broadband with good internet speed.
Morales is in the nation’s Capitol this week to attend annual conferences of the National Lieutenant Governors Association and Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association.
“It was an added bonus to have some time with the vice president herself,” he said.
While broadband took up most of the hourlong discussion, Morales said, Harris also wanted to discuss two other topics: maternal health and services for mothers, and voting and election integrity.
“It was a great opportunity to share what we’ve done but also some opportunities that we can work together,” he said.
Harris “really has a deep sense of the needs of people across the country, so it was good collaboration and an opportunity to learn from one another,” Morales added.
He said New Mexico has made investments in broadband with both federal and state funding, but more needs to be done. Morales will be in Washington, D.C., until Wednesday and said he and others are scheduled to meet with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg before the trip concludes.
“We’re going to talk about infrastructure,” he said.
