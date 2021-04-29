A showdown is brewing between New Mexico lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham over which branch of government has the authority to appropriate federal funds.
During Thursday's Legislative Finance Committee meeting, legislators discussed the possibility of taking Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to court.
"It's important that we hone in on that fact that this is truly an issue of separation of power when it comes to legislative versus executive and the power of the budget," said Rep. Patty Lundstrom, a Gallup Democrat who chairs the committee.
"We feel very strongly that that is a legislative responsibility for how those dollars are appropriated, and it's our role in our branch of government's role," she added.
The strife between the two branches of government comes after Lujan Grisham used her executive powers earlier this month to line-item veto over $1 billion in one-time expenditures for fiscal year 2022 the state expects to receive in federal pandemic aid from the American Rescue Plan. In her veto message, the governor said she considered the appropriations an impermissible attempt by the Legislature to appropriate or control the allocation of federal funds, which some lawmakers and legislative staffers believe is incorrect.
Sen. George Muñoz, also a Gallup Democrat, said the matter needs to be decided by the state Supreme Court.
"The Legislature and [the Legislative Council Service] need to take this up," said Muñoz, who serves as the committee's vice chairman. "If the council doesn't take it up, I think there's people that want to take it up privately. But the Legislature does have this purview to appropriate this money."
Charles Sallee, deputy director of the Legislative Finance Committee, said the executive is going to view the budget only as an information item "if these kinds of vetoes continue to go unchallenged."
Lundstrom said the comment that the budget could possibly become "just an informational document" weighed heavily on her.
"I'm going to be asking at some point here for a show of hands from our voting members of, 'What do you think?' " she said. "I mean, at the end of the day, do we protect our branch of government? Do we protect our prerogative or don't we? But I'm not for turning this document into an information document by any means or just having a few words removed that completely changes the whole intention. There's just too much work that goes into this."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
