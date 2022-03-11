Silence spoke with more power than words Friday about the misery and death caused by two years of the coronavirus in New Mexico.
Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary of the state Department of Health, asked for 70 seconds of silence marking 7,050 deaths in the state attributed to the disease.
During his weekly news conference, Scrase noted Friday was the second anniversary of the initial COVID-19 cases in New Mexico. Trend lines angle sharply downward on charts showing coronavirus cases, hospital admissions and deaths in the state.
Scrase said it’s much too early to declare the pandemic over, but the state Department of Health for now will relax the intensity of public messages and data on the disease.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen next … but here’s hoping,” Scrase said.
State reports showed seven days’ worth of COVID-19 cases as of Friday totaled 2,247, down from 4,656 over seven days ending Feb. 21. Seven days of hospital admissions Friday stood at 107, down from 172 on Feb. 21.
A 14-day death total ending Friday showed an increase to 115 from 75 on Feb. 21, although death certificates trickle in with a six-week backlog at times. Further, the 14-day death count was small compared to Dec. 21, 2020, when it hit 264.
Nationwide, deaths total about 965,000. An event with few words took place in Albuquerque to reflect on the number. The Rev. Vincent Paul Chávez and St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church on Friday night marked what will soon be a million American coronavirus deaths.
“We’re going to have 1,000 luminarias inside the church in white paper bags,” Chávez said before the three-hour event began.
People who attended the commemoration reflected, prayed and lit votive candles. The limited sounds included live instrumental music and the click of steps across the church’s marble floor. For 30 minutes, from 6 to 6:30 p.m., a bell tolled for the dead.
“There’s no program, no speech,” Chávez said.
Scrase indicated the state’s approach to the coronavirus will change. For instance, the state’s declaration of crisis standards of care, which enabled flexibility for health professionals to handle pandemic-related care, ended late Friday.
He announced his department starting next week no longer will issue daily reports on coronavirus data. That information will be included daily on his department’s coronavirus epidemiology report, he said, a less labor-intensive process.
Scrase said he wants to free up some workers in the department to do the standard work of his agency — monitoring other types of vaccinations, providing public health services, dealing with regulations and other efforts — as opposed to focusing so intensely on the pandemic. He said, “We do have a Department of Health to run.”
Scrase said the capacity to serve patients in New Mexico hospitals has increased, even though ICU beds remain in short supply, with only 18 unoccupied.
The trends are positive, he said, and he pointed to a slide reflecting the disease’s declining prevalence when it comes to case counts, hospitalizations and deaths.
He cautioned that new variants of the disease could develop. And even though coronavirus numbers are encouraging, he said, it remains a serious concern.
Here come the arm chair epidemiologists again.
Yes, the anniversary of 2 years of incompetence and fear and panic mongering by this guy and his boss. How appropriate for him to say:“We don’t know what’s going to happen next … but here’s hoping,” This whole group and their boss have been clueless the entire time, and still are, disgusting people.
