Pat Rogers, a longtime Republican strategist and attorney who once served as a national committee member for the Republican Party of New Mexico, has died, the party announced Monday.
“RPNM is saddened to learn that former New Mexico Republican National Committeeman and RPNM General Counsel Pat Rogers has passed away,” Steve Pearce, chairman of the state Republican Party, said in a statement issued Monday. "A talented attorney and dedicated Republican, Pat helped advance the conservative cause in New Mexico for many years."
Paul Smith, a spokesman for the state Republican Party, said he believed Rogers' cause of death was related to cancer.
Senate Republicans issued a statement Monday morning calling Rogers "a dedicated servant of New Mexico and a brilliant legal mind. He was at the forefront of the conservative movement in our state and he will be missed by those who knew him and worked with him. We send our deepest sympathy and condolence to his wife and family as they mourn his loss.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.