You won’t find much if you go looking for Dawson. The old mining town in Northeastern New Mexico was shuttered, torn down and deserted more than seven decades ago.
The land where Dawson’s citizens once thrived now is privately owned. But off in the distance, a sea of white, iron crosses is unmistakable.
They mark the graves of 383 miners, many of them immigrants, who died in two harrowing disasters about a decade apart in the early 20th century.
On Oct. 22, 1913, an explosion killed 263 miners in the second-most lethal mining accident in American history. Incredibly, almost 10 years later, on Feb. 2, 1923, history repeated itself — 120 of Dawson’s miners perished in yet another explosion.
Their lives — and deaths — seem to echo in the near-endless breezes that both chill and warm Colfax County. And somehow, the memories keep the ghost town from fading into oblivion.
The twin tragedies that befell Dawson in the early 20th century have come to define the place — and continue to bring people together.
On Sunday, representatives from the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association and the Greek Orthodox Church will hold a memorial service to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the second mine explosion at 3 p.m. at the Dawson Cemetery near Raton, where all 383 names of those who died in the town’s mining disasters — 51 them Greek immigrants, though the fallen came from many backgrounds — will be read aloud.
The gravesite memorial will follow a traditional church service starting at 9 a.m. Sunday at Santa Fe’s Saint Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church. Services were held Saturday at Albuquerque’s Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, and parishes across the country will be honoring the miners as part of a national Hellenic progressive association project.
Dr. Roxanne Gonzales, provost and vice president of Highlands University, said she grew up with stories of Dawson. Her grandfather on her mother’s side, Jose Dominguez, worked as a coal miner in the town, along with much of his family. His half-brother, Julian Dominguez, was a victim in the 1923 explosion.
Gonzales’ mother, Maria Juliana “Julia” Dominguez, grew up in town and graduated from the local high school in 1950, the year Dawson’s mines closed and inhabitants scattered.
Gonzales said she is going to read some of the names during Sunday’s memorial gathering and is excited to see Dawson’s lost miners honored from a different cultural perspective than her own.
“Sunday seems like an appropriate time to just go honor all of those individuals who worked so hard. It was such a tough, tough life for them and the families. They were all very poor people,” Gonzales said. “They were hard workers, and the community of Dawson is extremely — was extremely — close, from what I could hear from my mom and her siblings as they were growing up.”
Gonzales said she is planning on driving from Las Vegas, N.M., on Sunday and meeting her brother, Bob Gonzales, in Raton for lunch before heading to the cemetery.
She said they will be joined by a relative in his 20s, Dylan Hess, who recently moved to Santa Fe and is the grandson of one of Dawson’s union presidents.
“He’s a recent college graduate; he’s a young kid, so it’s really very exciting to see someone in his early 20s being interested in family history,” Gonzales said.
Where tragedy hit home
While Sunday’s event is set to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the 1923 mining disaster, descendants of those who died in 1913 also will be present.
Robert Sexton, 81, also has lived most of his life hearing stories about Dawson. His grandfather, Lloyd Peter Upton, was just shy of 31 years old when he died in the 1913 explosion. Unlike many of the others, he was not a poor immigrant.
“My grandfather came from New Hampshire, and his family was kind of upper crust,” Sexton said. “He was working on going to medical school, had an accident in a chemistry lab — the story goes — which damaged his lungs, so he came out to New Mexico. … They assumed that that would help cure the problem.”
Sexton said his grandfather may as well have been arriving on the “surface of Mars” when he came to the newly minted state from the Northeast. He worked as a rancher in Solano, a small village in Harding County. But Sexton added it was very common for ranchers and farmers to work in nearby mines — especially during the winter — in order to make a living.
Upton married Sexton’s grandmother in January 1913 and the couple moved to Dawson in October of that year. He died in the mines shortly after.
“From the time I was very young, it was understood that my grandfather had died in a coal mine explosion,” Sexton said.
Sexton said his grandfather’s death and the explosion in Dawson was sort of an “abstract thing” when he was growing up. It was only after he acquired family heirlooms — Upton’s college yearbook and family photographs — when the whole story opened up to him.
While Sexton isn’t ethnically Greek, he is deeply steeped into Greek culture. He said he joined Hellenic progressive association in 1987, has held numerous positions in the organization — including Supreme Governor for one of the lodge’s 10 regions — and is a Greek Orthodox Christian, along with his wife, Helen Sexton, whose family is Greek.
“Most of the time they tell me I’m more Greek than the Greeks, if that tells you anything,” Sexton said.
Making memories permanent
The disasters in Dawson may be most poignant for the descendants of those who died, but the stories and collective history that came with the small mining town have also made impacts on some without any direct connections.
Nick Pappas, 68, retired as a reporter and city editor for the Albuquerque Journal in 2018. He said he wanted to find something to do with his newfound spare time, had never written a book before and thought back to stories he had read in his own paper in 2013 when Hellenic progressive association helped organize a memorial for the first mining tragedy in Dawson.
Shortly after his retirement, Pappas started working on a book chronicling the history of Dawson: Crosses of Iron: The Tragic Story of Dawson, New Mexico, and its Twin Mining Disasters. It is scheduled to be released in September.
“To this day, in all honesty … I’m not sure what hit me with this, but it was something about this story that caught my interest,” he said.
Both the ’13 and ’23 disasters were linked to coal dust igniting within two separate mines — Stag Cañon Mine No. 2 and No. 1, respectively. The second explosion was caused by a derailed mine car; sparks ignited the surrounding coal dust and doomed the workers inside. The mines were owned by Phelps Dodge Corp., now known as Freeport-McMoRan.
Aside from the mining explosions, Dawson also is known as the birthplace of longtime labor leader Dolores Huerta, who helped found the National Farmworkers Association with Cesar Chavez.
Pappas said he will be attending Sunday’s memorial ceremony at the Dawson Cemetery and is looking forward to seeing sources who helped with his research. Some, like Sexton, he’s never met. He’ll reconnect with others he’s visited with at biennial reunions put on by Dawson New Mexico Association, which helps maintain the cemetery.
He added the experience of setting foot in the Dawson Cemetery — surrounded by its sea of white, iron crosses — is one he’ll likely never forget.
“You walk in there and it’s just, you know, it’s almost like a religious experience,” Pappas said. “And I’ve told some people, you know, I got out of my car and I walked the short distance up to the cemetery and my heart is like pounding in my chest for reasons I don’t know why. I’m not sure why my body reacted that way. There was just something about the cemetery. … That is something that’s going to stick with me for a very long time.”
Sunday’s events, however, would not be possible without the organizational efforts of the Hellenic progressive association’s Albuquerque chapter and volunteer Nicki Panagopoulos.
Panagopoulos, whose husband Pavlos Panagopoulos is the president of the Albuquerque chapter, said she initially wasn’t sure if an event in February would be possible due to the weather. Fortunately, there’s a dry and clear forecast for Sunday.
Panagopoulos said she helped organize a similar event in October 2013, along with Santa Fe restaurant owner Georgia Maryol and the Hellenic progressive association, to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the first Dawson mining disaster.
“We don’t want them to be forgotten,” Panagopoulos said. “That’s the respect we want to give these men who helped build this country.”
One of Panagopoulos’ key contributions to this weekend’s events came in November, when she asked Greek Orthodox Church Bishop Constantine Moralis — ordained as an auxiliary bishop for the Holy Metropolis of Denver in October — if he could fly to New Mexico to attend the memorial service at the Dawson Cemetery.
Moralis, who originally is from Baltimore, said he is getting acclimated to the Southwest and recently learned about the events in Dawson for the first time. He added his father once worked for a union in Baltimore and “would have represented miners in West Virginia and the western part of Maryland,” resulting in Moralis’ strong affinity for events such as Sunday’s memorial.
“A number of our faithful lost their lives in this event, and I want to make sure that they’re always remembered. I find it very beautiful, the parishes are coming together with the AHEPA and a number of other faithful [are] coming from across the country,” Moralis said. “That should speak volumes.”