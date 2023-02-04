You won’t find much if you go looking for Dawson. The old mining town in Northeastern New Mexico was shuttered, torn down and deserted more than seven decades ago.

The land where Dawson’s citizens once thrived now is privately owned. But off in the distance, a sea of white, iron crosses is unmistakable.

They mark the graves of 383 miners, many of them immigrants, who died in two harrowing disasters about a decade apart in the early 20th century.

