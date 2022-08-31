The New Mexico Gas Co. is seeking permission to refinance a $100 million loan it acquired to cover the enormous costs it paid to suppliers when a February 2021 storm led to skyrocketing energy prices.

The Albuquerque-based company wants to refinance the remainder it still owes on an 18-month loan that will expire Sept. 23.

One member of the New Mexico Public Regulatory Commission has requested the company answer a few questions before the loan is refinanced.

