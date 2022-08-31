The New Mexico Gas Co. is seeking permission to refinance a $100 million loan it acquired to cover the enormous costs it paid to suppliers when a February 2021 storm led to skyrocketing energy prices.
The Albuquerque-based company wants to refinance the remainder it still owes on an 18-month loan that will expire Sept. 23.
One member of the New Mexico Public Regulatory Commission has requested the company answer a few questions before the loan is refinanced.
"I really felt like there were some holes in the record, and that this just is a case where I didn't want us to be getting too casual," Commissioner Stephen Fishmann said. "This is just a way to kind of plug the holes in the record, and have the clear data there to justify our final decision."
The company will have until the Sept. 14 hearing to answer the questions, enough time for the commission to still approve the loan.
Fishmann's question's include:
Are the short-term financing costs charged to customers?
If not, why does the loan application continue calculating additional financing costs to customers?
How are the projected savings of the proposed variable interest rate better than a fixed rate?
Fischmann also requested the company provide a copy of the final loan agreement to the commission's staff.
Last year, the commission approved letting the company pass the $107.5 million in costs it incurred during the storm to customers over a 30-month period. The company said the prices spiked to an extraordinary level due to high demand combined with low supply.
This 13 percent price bump resulted in the company's 540,000 customers paying an average of $5.40 more per month for gas.