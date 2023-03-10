New Mexico's congressional delegation announced Friday they helped secure $18.9 million in federal money to address cancer-causing "forever chemicals" and other contaminants in the drinking water of small and disadvantaged communities.
The five Democrats — U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan as well as U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández, Melanie Stansbury and Gabe Vasquez — jointly announced Friday they obtained the funds through the federal infrastructure law from a $2 billion environmental protection grant program aimed at helping disadvantaged communities detect and treat harmful contaminants in their drinking water.
“Our farmers and communities across New Mexico have experienced the devastating impacts of PFAS contamination that has endangered the health and wellbeing of our families,” Stansbury said in a statement.
At the top of the list are PFAS — short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — which are known as forever chemicals because they take thousands of years to decompose and last indefinitely in the bloodstream.
PFAS can cause increased cholesterol, reproductive problems and cancer.
The state Environment Department is developing a plan to distribute the funds to eligible communities throughout the state.
"All New Mexicans deserve access to drinking water free from PFAS contamination," Matt Maez, the agency's spokesman, wrote in an email.
PFAS are increasingly turning up in public drinking water, private wells and food. These chemicals are so widespread they have been detected in the blood of virtually every American who has been tested for them, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
They can be found in firefighting foam, carpets, nonstick cookware and other common household products.
The grant money can be used to address substances on the EPA's "contaminant candidate list." Aside from PFAS, they include cyanotoxins, disinfection byproducts and 12 microbes.
Leger Fernández said in a statement that dairy farmers in Clovis were among those most affected by PFAS contamination and that she is working to ensure they are compensated.
Cannon and Holloman Air Force bases used firefighting foam that polluted groundwater with PFAS in Clovis and Alamogordo, respectively.
In Clovis, the Schaap family had to euthanize 3,665 dairy cows that were contaminated from drinking PFAS-laced water.
The grant program is among the Biden administration’s recent efforts to combat PFAS.
The EPA is looking to designate PFAS as hazardous substances under the Superfund law to compel polluters to pay for the cleanup work or do it themselves.
The agency also wants to set aggressive drinking water limits for PFAS under federal laws and will require PFAS manufacturers to report on how toxic their products are.
At the same time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to boost efforts to address PFAS that taint food, while the Food and Drug Administration expands testing of the food supply for PFAS.