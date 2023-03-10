New Mexico's congressional delegation announced Friday they helped secure $18.9 million in federal money to address cancer-causing "forever chemicals" and other contaminants in the drinking water of small and disadvantaged communities. 

The five Democrats — U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan as well as U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández, Melanie Stansbury and Gabe Vasquez — jointly announced Friday they obtained the funds through the federal infrastructure law from a $2 billion environmental protection grant program aimed at helping disadvantaged communities detect and treat harmful contaminants in their drinking water. 

“Our farmers and communities across New Mexico have experienced the devastating impacts of PFAS contamination that has endangered the health and wellbeing of our families,” Stansbury said in a statement.