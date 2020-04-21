One trend is already clear for the June 2 primary election.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats have requested almost seven times as many absentee ballots as Republicans.
The raw numbers as of Tuesday were 36,309 Democrats seeking absentee ballots compared to 5,251 Republicans. The Secretary of State's Office provided the breakdown.
Libertarians, the other designated major party in the state, had requested 150 absentee ballots.
Democrats in 32 of New Mexico's 33 counties applied for more absentee ballots than Republicans.
Only Harding, the least populous county with about 650 people, saw more Republicans request ballots. The tally there was 5-0.
In Santa Fe County, 9,000 Democrats had applied for absentee ballots compared to 416 Republicans.
Bernalillo, the most populous county, was not quite so lopsided. A total of 16,049 Democrats and 2,582 Republicans had asked for absentee ballots.
To be sure, Democrats outnumber Republicans in New Mexico. But the registration difference is not so pronounced as the disparity in applications.
Overall, the state has about 585,000 Democrats and 389,000 Republicans.
Requests for absentee ballots began March 20, said Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the Secretary of State's Office.
By then, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had declared a public health emergency that grew to include restrictions on many businesses and people working in what she classified as nonessential jobs.
During this stretch, 27 county clerks asked the state Supreme Court for authorization to conduct the primary election exclusively by mail.
They said the best chance of blunting the novel coronavirus was to use the postal service to deliver ballots instead of having voters line up at polling places.
The state Republican Party sued, arguing a mail-only election would invite fraud and be illegal under state law.
Republicans won the case. No provision in state law gave the court authority to require all voters to cast ballots through the mail, the justices decided in a 5-0 decision.
But the Supreme Court, also conscious of the public health dangers of voters congregating at the polls, ordered election officials to mail applications for absentee ballots to all voters registered with the three major political parties.
The Secretary of State's Office has launched its plan to comply with the court order.
Curtas said the state printing office on Monday began turning out the first batch of some 890,000 postcards instructing voters how to obtain an absentee ballot. The postcards will be mailed starting this weekend, he said.
Even this can be tricky. One section of the Permian Basin in southeastern New Mexico is served by the post office in Lubbock, Texas. An extra day will be needed to get those postcards to voters.
But with absentee ballots, New Mexico residents already subject to the governor's stay-at-home order can vote without stepping out the door. They can apply online to receive an absentee ballot by mail, then return it through the postal service.
Voters can request absentee ballots until May 28, four days before Election Day. Curtas said they don't have to return their ballots by mail. Instead, they could drop off a completed ballot at the county clerk's office or a polling place on or before in-person voting ends for the election June 2.
Early voting doesn't begin until May 5, but the number of voters requesting ballots online has accelerated since the court ruling, Curtas said.
Democrats in particular like the idea of voting absentee.
Even in Republican strongholds such as Eddy, Lea and San Juan counties, Democrats had requested a least a few more absentee ballots than Republicans.
Already the number of requested ballots tops the number of absentee votes that were cast in 2016, the last presidential election.
A total of 14,052 Democrats and 9,014 Republicans voted absentee in that election.
But in 2016, voters couldn't go online to request absentee ballots. That option was approved by the Legislature after the election.
With candidates constrained by the governor's emergency order from holding rallies or other campaign events that would draw a crowd, they are appealing for votes through mailings, advertisements and the internet.
