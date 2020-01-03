Most members of New Mexico's congressional delegation reacted with ire to President Donald Trump's drone strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, a powerful commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, early Friday at Baghdad International Airport.
Soleimani's death was first reported by official Iranian media and confirmed by a news release from the Department of Defense that said Soleimani was "actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq."
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNN that Soleimani had orchestrated an "imminent" attack but would not elaborate where or when the attack was to take place.
Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., said the administration committed an act of war without seeking congressional approval and had doubts about the administration's rationale.
"I think they're just trying to portray this and posture this in a way to sell it to the American people," Udall said. "I'm very skeptical that there was an imminent attack that required an assassination of one of the top generals of Iran."
He said he is joining Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., in debating a War Powers Resolution. The resolution, introduced by Kaine, "directs the President to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military" in the next 30 days unless force is authorized by Congress.
He said the strike put U.S. personnel and diplomats in danger and escalated the situation.
"We don't know what kind of reprisals will occur," Udall said.
President Hassan Rouhani tweeted a response to the airstrike early Friday: "The great nation of Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime."
Soleimani, 62, was described by the Associated Press as a "shadowy figure in command of Iran's proxy forces." Officials say the commander of the secretive Quds Force had a hand in buttressing President Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and was responsible for the deaths of American troops in Iraq with a network of militia groups.
This was an escalation in the tensions between the U.S. and Iran that started shortly after Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — the nuclear deal between U.S. and Iran — in May 2018 and started a campaign of "maximum pressure" to force a decrease of Iranian oil exports and "lessen" the country's influence in the Middle East.
The administration confirmed Sunday that it targeted five weapons depots by airstrike in Iraq and Syria, killing 25 people, and said the munitions were linked to Iran. On Thursday, protesters of the airstrikes stormed the U.S. Embassy compound, nearly gaining entry to the main building.
The Pentagon said it was sending an additional 3,000 troops to Iraq to secure the embassy.
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., tweeted that "Trump just lit a match in the world’s largest powder keg. Let’s hope that there is a fire extinguisher and I just can’t see it."
He elaborated on his position in a statement, saying military force was not a light decision.
“While there is no doubt that Iran plays a hostile role in the region that warrants our constant vigilance, President Trump’s reckless approach to foreign policy is completely lacking in forethought and too often puts Americans at risk," Heinrich said.
He added that the administration would have to justify any use of force to Congress.
In a statement, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., described the president's move as "reckless" and said Congress would have to assert itself to prevent "dangerous escalation into another illegal war."
“The American people don't want a war with Iran," she said in a statement Friday.
Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M., said that while Soleimani was a terrorist, the administration will have to coordinate the next step with Congress.
"We are now faced, however, with grave questions about the planning and execution of this strike, and what intelligence led to the belief that there was an imminent threat on American lives," Torres Small said in a statement Friday.
Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., did not release a statement.
The New Mexico delegation was split in 2002 when Congress last voted to go to war. Republican Sen. Pete Domenici voted for the war in Iraq, while Democratic Sen. Jeff Bingaman voted against it. Republican House members Joe Skeen and Heather Wilson voted to go to war, while then-Rep. Udall voted against the measure.
