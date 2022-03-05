In the early days of the automobile, a big part of boosting demand was ensuring drivers had enough places to fuel up.
Now, as sales of electric vehicles gradually increase, state leaders plan to install more charging stations to help jump-start an industry that many view as a linchpin in reducing greenhouse gas emissions that warm the climate.
There won’t be charging sites on every corner in the foreseeable future, but in the coming years, drivers could see one about every 50 miles on certain stretches and even sharing space with gasoline pumps at service stations.
New Mexico is expected to receive $38 million in federal money, spread out over five years, for developing the charging sites along “alternative fuel corridors.”
The funding is part of the bipartisan infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed into law late last year. In all, the Federal Highway Administration is allocating $615 million nationally to develop infrastructure for electric cars.
State officials must submit a plan to federal transportation managers by Aug. 1. If the plan is approved, New Mexico will receive the first round of funding in the fall.
Increasing the number of charging sites is essential in helping the state shift away from fossil fuel cars and make the transition toward greener energy, said Jerry Valdez, executive director of special projects for the state Transportation Department.
“This is a long-term, generational project to raise mobility and address climate and resiliency issues,” Valdez said. “We’re committed to these initiatives.”
A state map shows a network of freeways and highways, nearly all in the eastern half of the state, that will become the future alternative fueling corridors. The main corridor that’s now dedicated for this aim is Interstate 25 between Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
The state will kick off the expansion in the next several months by installing a total of 12 fast-charging stations at three sites, near three of the Department of Transportation’s district offices, Valdez said.
State officials will tap the $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act money the Legislature approved for this purpose, Valdez said, adding the project will require only a portion of the fund.
An electric vehicle advocate praised the planned expansion as a good start.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” said Travis Madsen, transportation program director for the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project. “Benefits for New Mexicans are substantial — in the tens of billions of dollars over the next couple of decades — because electrical vehicles are cheaper to fuel and maintain.”
Fossil fuel cars spew more pollution into the atmosphere, including the greenhouse emissions that accelerate climate change, Madsen said. So investing in this infrastructure makes economic and environmental sense.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said growing New Mexico’s fleet of electric cars is a key to cutting carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030. On-road transportation accounts for the state’s second-highest amount of greenhouse gases, behind the oil and gas industry, according to a 2020 climate report.
Valdez said the goal is to space the sites 50 miles apart, but the distance might be greater in rural areas that lack a power source, such as a transmission line.
In some remote places, the remedy might be to install a small solar or hydrogen-driven plant to generate electricity, Valdez said.
A dearth of charging stations is commonly cited as discouraging consumers from buying electric cars because they worry they’ll have no place to juice up if the battery runs low.
Industry analysts and some government officials say building the charging sites will allay those concerns and attract more people to the market.
“The ability to fund these charging stations provides security for EV drivers, so they can easily travel across New Mexico with the comfort of knowing they can re-charge and arrive at their destination safely,” state Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval said in a statement.
Noah Long, of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said there’s actually a better reason to create more of these sites.
While a more built-up infrastructure reassures buyers — especially New Mexicans driving across vast expanses — electric cars’ growing popularity requires more charging stations to meet demand, Long said. “I think it’s less of ‘if you build it, they will come,’ and more that they are coming and we should build it.”
Madsen said most vehicle charging takes place at people’s homes. But ample on-road charging stations are necessary when driving from one city to the next and will create a sense of normalcy for drivers.
The chargers could be installed at some gasoline stations, Valdez said, offering drivers another fueling option. The national program calls for fostering public and private partnerships, but it would be up to gas dealers to add chargers to their service stations, he added.
A separate pot of federal grant money, also from the infrastructure package, will make about $2.5 billion available nationwide to underserved communities that lack access to the main corridors.
Those include rural areas, low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, and communities with a low ratio of private parking or a high ratio of multi-unit dwellings, Valdez said.
To augment the government’s efforts, the state’s three investor-owned utilities will spend a combined $14.4 million to expand charging stations at private homes and in public areas in New Mexico. They are the Public Service Company of New Mexico, Southwestern Public Service Company and El Paso Electric.
At the same time, a trio of auto manufacturers aims to chip in big money to build and operate a network of charging stations across the country for medium and heavy commercial vehicles running on electric batteries and hydrogen fuel cells.
Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy Resources and BlackRock Renewable Power will invest a combined $650 million, with the work slated to begin in 2023.
It’s clear these big utilities and carmakers see a future in electric vehicles, Madsen said.
Both Madsen and Long foresee electric cars taking over the market in the next decade.
The transition to electric vehicles would be bolstered by a proposed rule that would require these cars and plug-in hybrids make up 8 percent of manufacturers’ new sales in the state by the 2026 car model year, Madsen said.
The volume would rise exponentially if the state remained in step with California, whose governor issued an executive order calling for all new passenger vehicles sold there to be electric by 2035.
The state Environment Department drafted the rule as part of a petition scheduled to go before the state Environmental Improvement Board by summer.
Long said he’d like to see more state policies supporting electric cars, such as the advanced clean car standard and electric vehicle tax credits. Strong policies must accompany infrastructure expansion, he said.
“I think there’s definitely things that we can and should do to hasten that transition,” Long said. “But I think the transition is happening nonetheless.”
One of the great things about owning an EV is that I rarely ever have to stop and “fill up” as the vast majority of my driving is done without any need of a public charger.
I come home and plug in and the next day I have a full “tank”.
No gasoline smell on my hands, no waiting in line, no panhandlers asking me for money.
You guys make me love my Tesla even more!
Thanks!
They are targeting the wrong vehicles. Jets spew CO2 and water vapor at 35,000 feet, leaving a much higher concentration of CO2 at that level compared to ground level. These are the greenhouse gas sources that need to be curbed.
I'll pay 10 bucks a gallon before I go to an electric car. I can't say in polite company what I think of the idea that anything we do in NM can have an effect on global warming...er climate change. The climate is changing, it has always changed, and it will continue to change. Emissions world wide from ALL travel, including air, is 14%. And New Mexico can have any effect? Give me a break. Drill baby drill.
[thumbup]And just look what the real CO2 emitters of the world are doing, NM is irrelevant, but the poor people will be damaged by it all......https://www.iea.org/news/coal-power-s-sharp-rebound-is-taking-it-to-a-new-record-in-2021-threatening-net-zero-goals
And I'll continue to laugh at that sort of buffoonery. How are you enjoying the near $4/gal gas now? I bought my EV 3 years ago and it charges 100% on my solar array (itself giving us free electricity since 2015). My car goes 230 miles on a charge, enough to get to Los Alamos and back every day with plenty of miles to spare.
I haven't paid for fuel in all that time.
It wasn't an environmental decision for me, but an economic one. Our solar array will have paid for itself in 2 more years, and my car continues to be a cheaper option than a gas vehicle, especially now with rising prices.
And you think you are entitled, with your wealth, to be able to evade all gasoline taxes that fund the common infrastructure you use, as well as the get rich subsidies, all paid for by poor people who can't afford an EV?
Several states add a fee on to EV registration to offset the loss in fuel tax. I support that. It isn't my fault if NM doesn't implement such a thing but given our low population and low EV ownership at the moment, it doesn't make much of a difference.
You're sadly assume I feel entitled or that I'm wealthy, but when did you ever choose your words over your arrogant beliefs. My EV was under $40K. Our PV array was under $17K. People just don't realize how affordable these items have become.
I'll happily pay $25/gal for gas. Filling up my tank quickly is worth the price. I don't intend to ever wait more than a few minutes to fill my tank.
So rich, elite EV owners, including government types paid on our dime, get free charging stations, and they evade paying any gasoline tax to fund our roads and bridges and other infrastructure. Meanwhile, the poor people get none of this largess, and have to subsidize them with their increased tax payments to keep our infrastructure going. How is this economic equity and justice?
Where did it say that these charging stations would be free? I've read this article through twice now looking for it, point out what I missed, please.
They must be free, these stations are being paid for by the government, that is us tax payers, will they charge more per KWH of charging to pay for the stations to recoup that capital cost? I don't think so, as the government is running all this, not a private business, thus they are "free", in the socialist sense of that word.
The stations are being built with government funds. The bill states that users will pay a fee to use them, though I am assuming state vehicles will get a pass.
A little research would have saved you a lot of ignorance.
Mr. Gunter, do some research yourself and tell me how many gas stations the government built that were paid for with our tax money. You do see the difference, don't you?
How many billions of dollars and how many lives have been lost for Middle Eastern oil?
Do you honestly think that we wouldn’t have 2 aircraft carrier battle groups in the Persian Gulf and military bases in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, etc if it weren’t for oil?
So, yeah, our oil is being partially paid for with American taxpayer money and American blood.
Mr. Irell, the government protecting critical strategic resources is quite different than the government picking winners and losers in the economy and directly subsidizing capital costs for the ones they prefer with our tax money. That is not capitalism, that is socialism.
The soon to be released Ford Maverick truck has a sticker cost of $20K for the base model, it's not an elite thing any longer. Even the Tesla Model 3 costs less than the average $50K pickup trucks. Any use tax on the roads ought to be solved fairly easily with an annual fee initiated at registration of the car, yes? At 10,000 mi /yr and the equivalent of say 35 miles/gal the tax would equal roughly $48.50 (285 gal at $0.17 tax per gal). So $50 annual fee toward DOT and road maintenance for ev owners. Find a sponsor for your bill in next January's legislative session and take credit for solving this thorny issue when it's signed into law.
So when will this "annual fee" be put into legislation and applied? It hasn't been so far, and it may be years, in the meantime the EV owners are getting the use free, paid for by the poor people who can't afford an EV. The average value of a car in NM is well below $15K, you will not get even close to any EV for that.
I mean, write your congressman and or senator. Just copy/paste the above. The part about buying cars for less than $15K seems imaginative.
Ernest - Mike would rather complain here about his misconceptions and misunderstandings of the situation rather than take the time to learn, let alone push for changes.
Comparing the price of a new EV to the average value of the cars on the road is kind of absurd. As the years progress we will be seeing increasing numbers of used EVs on the market, making them affordable to a wider range of people.
I would suggest that you contact your state rep and senator to encourage them to find an equitable way for EV road users to pay their fair share, Is it fair today? No, but their are lots of inequities in taxes that should be corrected, like mortgage interest deductions and the regressive GRT. Whether we as taxpayers like the way taxes are administered or not, we play by the rules as they are, not as we wish they were.
You two need to research what the average age of a NM car is, well above 14 years old, and since NM is one of the poorest states in the union, take a look at the kind of cars on the road today, all these poor people cannot buy $40K+ EVs and a solar array to power them, I have discussed this before.....https://tippingpointnm.com/podcast/137-michael-johnson-questions-about-governors-52-mpg-plan/
The people you are arguing with don't care. Let the poor eat cake in a state with some of the richest deposits of oil and gas in the world.
The charging stations in this photo are LEVEL 3, high-voltage, quick charge. These would be good for state employees driving from remote locations to attend a meeting and then returning home. This type of station could charge an EV up to 85% full in less than an hour.
On the other side of this same parking lot are four LEVEL 2 charging stations. These use 240 Volts and will fully charge a typical EV in about eight hours.
On the night of the Plaza Christmas Lighting we drove our EV to this very same lot, all the EV parking (4/4) was full with gas burners. The slots were all marked "Parking for EV Charging only".
So we found somewhere else to park and called the city--Sometimes you gotta love Santa Fe. The Police said they were "not enforcing" this EV Only parking, and did not have a date that it would be enforced.
Not everyone is all excited about the electric car or charging stations. I for one could never afford an electric car or have the patience to wait while it charged somewhere. And what will you do if your stuck in traffic somewhere and low on charge. Not to mention how expensive the batteries are that don't last forever. Personally I think this is just another thing being crammed down our throats.
Well "Pam", if you're not an industry troll, I'll tell you. If you have a charging station at home, your costs to drive could be around 3 cents a mile. 90% of most driver's miles are close to home. Considering what the earth has done for you, maybe it's time to give back a little.
Who is going to pay for that charging station? I drive an hour to and back from Santa Fe 5 days a week. Out here in the middle of nowhere there aren't a lot of places to charge. The did just open one up between here and Santa fe but it is always full. At 71 I feel like I have paid my dues. Can't afford any other expenses for sure.
Not meaning to single your comment out, only that after reading this I was interested in what the numbers might look like for a work schedule that includes 5x100mi commutes. 500mi /wk; at 25mi /gal; at $3.50 /gal, is roughly $70 each week in fuel costs. At a charging cost of $0.05 /mi for some electric mid-size (Huyndai makes a couple affordable models, in 2-3 yrs all brands will have them in showrooms), would equal $25 each week in fuel costs. Savings might be as much then as $180 each month or $2,160 each year this of course applies toward hi-mileage commuters clocking 26,000 miles in one year. Over 3 yrs the savings would top $6K, over 5 yrs the savings would top $10K.
All the models currently coming to market are going to coincide with a top in fuel prices. Building out infrastructure to fuel these fleets especially in a rural state with long driving distances is a wise investment.
I’ll use an EV when I can charge it to ‘full’ in 5 minutes or less; when I can drive 500 miles without regard to needing to run my A/C in the warm weather months or run my heater in the cold weather months; and when the EV costs no more than $45,000 fully loaded. I do not work for the auto industry or the Oil & Gas industry. I have no intention to ever give back a little to the Earth.
And it’s not “what the Earth has given any of us” … it is what our values of individual freedom and capitalism have given us - our homes, our livelihoods, and as importantly, our opportunities to ignore Progressives and their desires or demands to tell any one of us how to live.
[thumbup]Well said Mr. Rabkin! My thoughts exactly, EVs will never be able to compete with ICEs on any of the parameters for prime time consumer interests.
[thumbup]Exactly Pam!
