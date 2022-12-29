Outgoing Attorney General Hector Balderas said Thursday his office is in the final stages of completing a sweeping risk report on clergy sex abuse in New Mexico and evaluating possible prosecution of a priest accused of wrongdoing.

"We are advancing a criminal investigation of a [Catholic priest], and we're finalizing that risk report, and I've made that part of my transition briefing to the next attorney general," he said in an interview with The New Mexican.

Balderas, barred from seeking reelection due to term limits, said he decided to allow the administration of successor Raúl Torrez, who will take office Jan. 1, to finalize the report because of the active criminal investigation.

