Those driving through White Rock could experience disruption from roadwork where N.M. 4 and East Jemez Road intersect along Los Alamos National Laboratory’s trucking route.
Crews are widening the road and adding retaining walls, newer traffic lights and storm drains.
The project recently resumed after being put on hold. It is expected to be completed in mid-November.
Those with lab badges may vouch for unbadged passengers, such as children, and drive along the Pajarito corridor on lab property.
This allowance was put in place to ease traffic congestion from the roadwork.
This project has nothing to do with the U.S. Energy Department’s plans to turn surplus plutonium into oxide powder at the lab’s ARIES facility as part of a dilute-and-dispose program — an activity expected to generate more truck traffic, according to a spokeswoman with the agency that oversees the lab and the nation’s nuclear weapons.
“The construction at NM 4 and East Jemez is to address traffic congestion,” Toni Chiri, a National Nuclear Security Administration spokeswoman, wrote in an email. “Its origin is not tied to ARIES or any project the lab is affiliated with.”
The intersection’s upgrades are part of a 2016 settlement the agency made with the state in lieu of penalties for a ruptured waste container causing radioactive contamination at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Carlsbad two years earlier.
The agency agreed to spend up to $12 million to improve its transportation routes used to ship transuranic waste from the lab to WIPP, Chiri wrote.
An additional $3.9 million enabled the intersection upgrades to move forward, she wrote, adding the project was bid at $7.5 million.