The Cross of the Martyrs is a quintessentially Santa Fe landmark.
Commemorating the deaths of 21 Franciscan priests killed in the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, the cross — and the history lessons imparted by 20 plaques on a walkway that lead to it — are frequently visited by locals and featured on nearly every list of the city’s tourist attractions.
But one of the 20 plaques leading to the cross, which includes part of the city’s story, has gone missing.
Exactly what became of the metal plaque — located between a panel recounting Coronado’s 1540 expedition north from Mexico in search of the mythical “Seven Cities of Cibola,” and one memorializing the 1610 establishment of the city of Holy Faith — remains a mystery.
City officials were alerted to the problem late last week when The New Mexican inquired whether its absence was the work of vandals — who would have to work to pry it from its stone mount — or whether it had been intentionally removed.
As of Monday, officials couldn’t definitively answer the question.
“It is likely the missing plaque was removed for cleaning and not replaced,” city spokesman Dave Herndon wrote in an email Monday. “The department has experienced turnover due to a retirement, which may explain why the work was never completed and why the circumstances are unclear.”
Herndon wrote the city Parks and Recreation Department found a plaque Friday that appeared as if it could be the one in question, but later determined it was not the missing item.
Herndon on Monday evening wrote the city “has no information about the missing plaque at this time. Members of the public are encouraged to come forward with any information they may have about the missing plaque.”
According to a plaque bolted to its steel frame, the Cross of the Martyrs was made in 1977 by students from the city’s vocational high school. It became the centerpiece of a city park overlooking downtown in 1985 when Archbishop Robert Sanchez and the Santa Fe Fiesta Council donated land for the construction of a walkway leading to the cross.
The area offers a quick history lesson for visitors, culminating in a panoramic view of the city.
Monuments and other landmarks have been under intense scrutiny in the past several years, particularly after protesters felled the Plaza obelisk on Indigenous Peoples Day in October. The area around the Cross of the Martyrs has occasionally been vandalized.
The cross and the land where it stands are owned by the Caballeros de Vargas, a nonprofit organization that exists to perpetuate the memory of Don Diego de Vargas, a former Spanish governor of the territory of Santa Fe known for his role in leading the reconquest of the city following the Pueblo Revolt.
Caballeros President Ron Trujillo — who served as a city councilor from 2006 to 2018 — said Monday he thinks it’s “weird” the city learned about the missing plaque from a reporter.
“The parks fall under Public Works, and you need to have people in those positions that are capable and understand what is going on in this community,” Trujillo said Monday. “If the paper is bringing this to the attention of the city, that tells me the city isn’t paying attention to the parks. If they were doing routine maintenance of the parks, they would know about it … the city should be doing their due diligence to make sure the parks are maintained.”
