120222_ReadingtoHorses01rgb.jpg

Xavier Montoya, 8, takes a break from reading his Hulk book to look at Thor, the miniature horse who nibbled on his jacket, Thursday at My Little Horse Listener therapy facility in Los Cerrillos. Montoya was one of eight students from the New Mexico School for the Deaf who visited the facility to improve their reading skills. Some of the students are able to hear with hearing aids while others are completely deaf.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Liam Mohan-Litchfield twisted and manipulated his tiny hands, using sign language to read before a white miniature horse named Thor.

“I read a book about my shoes,” 7-year-old Liam signed to an interpreter.

He was one of eight students from the New Mexico School for the Deaf who traveled to My Little Horse Listener therapy facility in Los Cerrillos on Thursday to improve their reading skills while meeting a group of pint-sized equines.

120222_ReadingtoHorses02rgb.jpg

R.J. Nava signs a story to Mellie the mule, being held by Howard Gershon, alongside fellow student Paul Van Gunten at the My Little Horse Listener therapy facility in Los Cerrillos on Thursday.
120222_ReadingtoHorses03rgb.jpg

Aniella Wilding, 7, pets Serafina the miniature donkey Thursday after a reading session with one of the pint-sized equines at the My Little Horse Listener therapy facility in Los Cerrillos.
120222_ReadingtoHorses04rgb.jpg

Serafina the miniature donkey visits with a group of eight students from the New Mexico School for the Deaf who traveled to My Little Horse Listener therapy facility in Los Cerrillos on Thursday to improve their reading skills while meeting a group of pint-sized equines.
120222_ReadingtoHorses05rgb.jpg

Izzy Onstine, 7, shows the miniature horse Hot Dog a portrait she made of him while visiting the My Little Horse Listener therapy facility in Los Cerrillos on Thursday.

Popular in the Community