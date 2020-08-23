Longtime Santa Fe resident Peter Donahue said he tried to schedule an appointment this month at the local office of the state Motor Vehicle Division to register a new trailer he had bought in Colorado.
The earliest available was in late October.
What often had been an hourslong wait at the MVD office on the city's south side to take care of simple paperwork has morphed into a multiple-month delay during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donahue, 62, who said he works as a ski coach at Taos Ski Valley, went to the MVD Express on St. Michael's Drive — the sole location in Santa Fe taking walk-in clients hoping to apply for a new driver's license, register a vehicle or renew a registration. He arrived at 7 a.m. Wednesday to find a line stretching to the Allsup's convenience store next door, he said.
The privately owned MVD Express is seeing crowds line up every morning. Sometimes as many as 50 people are queued up hours before the business opens at 9 a.m.
MVD offices around the state closed early in the pandemic, forcing New Mexico residents to wait months to apply for a new driver's license, register a vehicle or renew a registration. The offices are now open, but only on an appointment-based system to comply with COVID-19 safety requirements under the governor's public health order. The closures, combined with limited services after reopening, have created a severe backlog, said Charlie Moore, a spokesman with the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, which oversees the MVD.
The MVD has been trying to increase capacity and ease the logjam, he said, but protecting public health has been the agency's top priority.
The state office delays are sending desperate residents from all around Northern New Mexico to the private business in Santa Fe — where service has been far from express.
Some people have complained the limited option not only leads to large crowds and an hourslong wait for service outside, with no relief from the summer heat and sun, but also makes social distancing nearly impossible, raising risks of contracting the coronavirus.
Janice Lucero of Albuquerque, who owns a chain of MVD Express sites statewide through her Albuquerque-based company, Safetynet Works Inc., said the business encourages people to take a number and then come back when it's their turn.
But long lines are still the norm just about every morning.
"We are inundated with customers," Lucero said.
On Thursday afternoon, the MVD Express parking lot overflowed into the Allsup's lot next door.
Jolene Torrez, 37, who had driven from Taos, said she was back for the fourth time in recent weeks. This time, Torrez said, she was going to have to wait about three hours to renew her driver's license so she could be in compliance with the alcohol license at a convenience store in Taos where she works.
There's no express location in Taos, she said, and the state MVD office there also is booked until late October.
Moore said the division is trying to expand its capacity and find ways to cut back on the wait time.
In the meantime, law enforcement agencies are still enforcing vehicle registration and license laws and doling out tickets to drivers who violate them. Drivers say a long wait at a private MVD Express location is their only alternative to avoid a citation.
Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, said the agency is well aware of the problem and issues citations "on a case-by-case basis."
But it is urging people to make sure they're in compliance with all motor vehicle laws.
"The sheriff's office continues its day-to-day operations including enforcement for expired plates, expired driver's licenses, and expired tags and registrations," Ríos said.
Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for New Mexico State Police, said officers with that agency also are "expected to take appropriate enforcement action on all traffic violations."
The Santa Fe Police Department did not respond to a request for comment on the issue.
Moore said the MVD has seen "tremendous growth this year" in demand because many people are requesting a federally approved Real ID for the first time, a service that can't be done online.
“Of course it’s a concern. We want people to be able to get their business conducted, and we’re looking at ways we can increase capacity at our offices," Moore said.
In a follow-up email, he said staff members are looking into potential "technology changes" and other ways to lighten the backlog.
Offices that have been limited to two days a week are soon going to a four-day schedule, and the MVD is working to increase capacity at all offices statewide, he said. The agency also expanded the number of things that can be done online.
"We understand and apologize for the frustration this causes, and we are working to clear the backlog as best we can," Moore said. "But again, our first priority has to be keeping our community safe."
Some people in line at the MVD Express on Thursday said they couldn't wait months to deal with issues that require a face-to-face meeting.
A married couple who ride motorcycles were waiting in the parking lot off St. Michael's Drive to register their bikes after moving to Santa Fe from Ohio in April.
Susan Mattoon said she'd already waited two months to get an appointment with the state to register her sporty-looking Honda.
Her husband, Mike, said he has a collection of about 15 bikes, including a 1960s BMW he was trying to register Thursday.
"This is a slow day," Mike Mattoon said.
But, he added, "Even in Ohio it was a wait."
