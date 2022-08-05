ALBUQUERQUE — Members of Albuquerque's Muslim community walked under a hot sun Friday as they made their way to the Fairview Memorial Park cemetery.

Ahead of them, in a white van draped in white cloth, were the bodies of Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27.

Both men were recently shot to death in Albuquerque just days apart. Police believe they died at the hands of the same killer. 

Popular in the Community