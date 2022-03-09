Celebrated musician, poet, teacher and community leader Chris Abeyta expressed his love for Santa Fe and his Hispanic heritage through songs with an unmistakable Latin flavor yet broad appeal.
This week, his melodic voice was silenced.
Abeyta died Tuesday at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center after a long struggle with a diabetes, congenital heart illness and other health problems. He was 72.
Musicians and others who knew him are grieving.
Abeyta co-founded the band Lumbre Del Sol in the early 1970s, at a time when Latin music was bursting into the American mainstream on the heels of Carlos Santana.
With Abeyta at its head, Lumbre Del Sol would evolve into a Santa Fe mainstay, performing on a variety of stages over the years, including the bandstand in the downtown Plaza.
"Santa Fe, Nuevo Mexico" — an ode to the City Different — would become a trademark song, inspiring audiences to croon in unison as the band played it live. Many view it as Santa Fe's theme song.
"He was an influence on so many different people all over the state of New Mexico," his son Amado Abeyta, 41, said. "His music came from his soul. He had his community in his heart with his music. That's why people connected to him so much."
Chris Abeyta is survived by Amado and four other children, including former Santa Fe City Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta.
Amado Abeyta and others who were interviewed could reel off the exact time of Chris Abeyta's death, 7:21 a.m. It befits a man whom Amado described as having impeccable precision, both in music and mathematics.
"My dad was a math genius," said Amado Abeyta, who began playing in his father's band when he was 13. "He was versed in music theory. He understood reading music. He was great with all the technical side of stuff."
His father's other passion was teaching, whether it was music and math at elementary schools, or giving guitar lessons to kids incarcerated in youth detention centers, Amado said.
And for a time, he sat on the Santa Fe Community College's board of directors.
Abeyta, who served in the Navy as a radar specialist during the Vietnam War, cared about veterans, especially those struggling with life after the military.
He hosted a KSWV radio show called Veterans Today, and he picked that title to convey a message.
"He [Abeyta] would say, 'Because every day is Veteran's Day,' " said Estavan Gonzales, KSWV's general manager and Abeyta's son-in-law. "He would highlight issues of critical importance to our veterans."
In 2017, Veterans Today won an award from the New Mexico Broadcasters Association for excellent talk show.
Busy McCarroll, a local musician, knew Abeyta for more than 40 years and was impressed with his talent from the start, calling him "an amazing songwriter."
She deeply mourned his death, saying part of Santa Fe was lost.
"I felt he represented the heart and soul of Santa Fe — and his music did too," McCarroll said. "He meant a lot to us, and I think he meant a lot to our community. Santa Fe won't be the same without him. I've never known it without him."
In the 1980s, Lumbre Del Sol contributed a version of "Jingle Bell Rock" to a Christmas album produced at Kludgit Sound Recording, a studio that McCarroll and her husband Baird Banner own in Cerrillos.
The band recorded two of its own albums at the studio, one that was released and one that was shelved because Abeyta and his band mates were unhappy with it, McCarroll said.
Amado Abeyta is involved with remastering the shelved album with the aim of releasing it sometime this year, McCarroll said.
Musically, Chris Abeyta stayed true to his Chicano roots, she said. As time passed, his band played fewer live gigs, but when they did, the shows drew larger crowds than most other local bands, partly because Abeyta had such a huge extended family in the area, she said.
Aside from having a keen musical mind, Abeyta had a great sense of humor, which at times could be relentless, she said.
"He was a pretty funny guy, always telling jokes," McCarroll said, laughing. "Sometimes you wanted him to shut up."
Banner, her husband, worked with Abeyta on the two albums recorded at the studio.
"He [Abeyta] was very schooled," Banner said. "He'd been around, and really had a lot of subtlety to his knowledge. And that kind of created the depth to the way they [band members] played the local music here."
Amado Abeyta said he and his siblings began playing music with their father around the house when they were old enough to hold instruments.
But when he joined his father's band at 13 and played alongside him on stage, it was a dream come true, he said.
"He just loved being from Santa Fe, and his music reflects it," Amado Abeyta said.
