Robert Jones played lead clarinet in the Santa Fe Concert Band for years, performing jazz standards and show tunes for the community on the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
“He was a great musician and composer,” said Greg Heltman, who has served as the band’s musical director since 1984. “And he really invested himself in the community.”
Jones, a man with a longtime love of music, serving as a performer, conductor, composer and music educator for decades, died Feb. 1 at El Chante Assisted Living Center in Jocotepec Jalisco, Mexico — about 1,000 miles southeast of the border at El Paso.
He was 90.
Jones was born June 10, 1931, in Muscatine, Iowa. He attended Muscatine High School and played in the school band, graduating in 1949. He moved to Indiana to study music at DePauw University. While earning his degree, he met his wife, Esther, and the two were married in 1953.
Jones taught music in public schools, and after earning a Ph.D in music at the University of Iowa, served as a professor and music chair at universities around the country.
Throughout his education career, he performed with countless bands and ensembles.
Jones and his wife moved to Santa Fe in 1996, and he joined the Santa Fe Concert Band. He played first chair clarinet, leading the band's other clarinet players, until the couple moved to Mexico in 2019.
The brass band is one of the city’s oldest traditions, performing free public concerts on the Plaza and in parks in the summer, on national holidays and during the winter holiday season.
The tradition dates to 1865, Heltman said.
“During World War II, many of the musicians who were in La Banda de Santa Fe — as it was called at that time — went off to fight. Then it was in fits and starts in the 1950s, and it really took a bit of a hiatus in the 1960s,” he said.
The band now has about 50 volunteer members and has performed off and on since public health lockdowns were instituted in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jones would write music for the concert band, including Christmas-themed arrangements, and occasionally step in as conductor. He also played clarinet with the Santa Fe Community Orchestra, which performs free public concerts.
Howard Pakin, Jones’ bandmate in the orchestra and the concert band, said everyone who’s in the music business in Santa Fe knew Jones.
“Bob is one of those Santa Fe treasures because he's been around so long. He's done so many things,” Pakin said.
Jones is survived by four children — Todd, Greg, Barry and Juliann —and four grandchildren.
