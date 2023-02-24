Wanted flyer for Mark Delgado Jr.

Mark Delgado Jr., charged late last week in the Dec. 30 slaying of James Towle, was still on the run from law enforcement Friday.

Charging documents released this week allege he was aided in his flight from police by a cousin, Jose Delgado, who witnessed Towle’s fatal shooting on Rufina Street from his home above Dave’s Muffler Shop.

Jose Delgado, 30, is charged with tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence and harboring or aiding a felon, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. He is accused of watching the fatal shooting unfold through his surveillance equipment and then deleting portions of the video, says the affidavit, filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.