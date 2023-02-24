Mark Delgado Jr., charged late last week in the Dec. 30 slaying of James Towle, was still on the run from law enforcement Friday.
Charging documents released this week allege he was aided in his flight from police by a cousin, Jose Delgado, who witnessed Towle’s fatal shooting on Rufina Street from his home above Dave’s Muffler Shop.
Jose Delgado, 30, is charged with tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence and harboring or aiding a felon, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. He is accused of watching the fatal shooting unfold through his surveillance equipment and then deleting portions of the video, says the affidavit, filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Santa Fe police announced late Feb. 17 they had identified 29-year-old Mark Delgado as a suspect in the previously unsolved killing of 55-year-old Towle, who was visiting the city and appeared to have arrived hours before his death, just after midnight Dec. 30 near the intersection of Rufina Street and Siler Road.
Owners of a nearby business who live above their shop in the heavily commercial neighborhood told The New Mexican they heard yelling and a gunshot that night, and police arrived to find Towle dead along the roadway with a gunshot wound.
Mark Delgado faces a count of first-degree murder, according to an arrest warrant affidavit made public this week.
New Mexico court records show he has a criminal history. He pleaded guilty in 2019 to forgery in a case stemming from fraud allegations in 2016 and pleaded guilty in 2017 to attempted residential burglary.
Santa Fe Crime Stoppers announced Thursday it is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Mark Delgado’s arrest.
A motive for the killing remains unclear. Police said Towle was walking along Rufina Street before he was shot around 12:30 a.m. Dec. 30.
The Delgado cousins’ charging documents say the owner of Dave’s Muffler Shop provided investigators with surveillance footage from his business that showed Towle open a mailbox nearby and then become startled. He looked toward the business’s parking lot before walking out of view of the camera.
A dark-colored sedan then pulled out of the parking lot and headed onto Rufina Street, the affidavits say.
Investigators asked the upstairs resident — Jose Delgado — if he recognized the vehicle in the footage. He told them his cousin, Mark Delgado, “drives a similar vehicle and is known to hang out in the parking lot,” the affidavit states.
Jose Delgado allowed investigators to look at his personal video surveillance system, which included a camera overlooking the site where the shooting took place. Police reviewed the video, noticed some footage was missing and determined someone had tampered with the surveillance system’s files.
Delgado became nervous when asked about the missing video and would not answer investigators’ questions directly, according to his arrest warrant affidavit. Police seized his surveillance system and cellphone.
Later, police learned they were also missing footage from the muffler shop owner’s surveillance system because he had omitted certain camera angles while showing them his video, according to the affidavit.
A search of Jose Delgado’s phone Jan. 2 revealed Delgado and the shop owner had been exchanging text messages during the police department’s initial response to the shooting, the affidavit says.
“I only showed them one camera not the other one and I told them I didn’t know who that car was,” the shop owner texted to Delgado, according to the affidavit. He also asked Delgado in a text if he wanted police to come up and speak with him.
Police also found a text Jose Delgado had sent to Mark Delgado, warning him to hide, according to the affidavit.
In response to questions about whether the owner of Dave’s Muffler Shop would face charges, Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin wrote in an email late Friday any potential charges against the man “can be discussed when/if they are filed, as this is an active investigation.”
On Feb. 10, the affidavit says, investigators received footage extracted from Jose Delgado’s surveillance system that showed different views of the fatal shot.
One video showed a person get out of a silver, four-door vehicle and raise their arm in the direction of where Towle’s body was found, just before there was a “visible flash from the end of the individual’s arm,” according to the affidavit.
Mark Delgado drives a silver 2002 Mercury Sable wagon that resembles the vehicle in the surveillance footage, the document says.
Another video showed Towle attempting to open a mailbox on Rufina Street before looking toward the area where the silver vehicle was.
“A concentrated beam of light briefly appears on James Towle and he falls forward onto the floor,” the affidavit states. “… This light is consistent with possibly being a laser device mounted to a handgun. James Towle moves around on the ground for approximately 10 seconds before he becomes still.”
The affidavit says an extracted video also showed Jose Delgado watching the shooting live from a monitor in his home.