Prosecutors in Taos County filed a notice late Monday in state District Court they were dismissing a first-degree murder case against the only man who had been charged so far in the May 27 shootout in Red River that killed three biker gang members and wounded five others during an annual motorcycle rally.

Deputy District Attorney Cosme Ripol wrote in the brief document the case against 30-year-old Jacob Castillo of Rio Rancho, one of the wounded men, was dismissed without prejudice for further investigation, which means it could be refiled.

Eighth Judicial District Attorney Marcus Montoya could not be reached for comment on the decision to dismiss the murder charge.