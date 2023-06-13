Prosecutors in Taos County filed a notice late Monday in state District Court they were dismissing a first-degree murder case against the only man who had been charged so far in the May 27 shootout in Red River that killed three biker gang members and wounded five others during an annual motorcycle rally.
Deputy District Attorney Cosme Ripol wrote in the brief document the case against 30-year-old Jacob Castillo of Rio Rancho, one of the wounded men, was dismissed without prejudice for further investigation, which means it could be refiled.
Eighth Judicial District Attorney Marcus Montoya could not be reached for comment on the decision to dismiss the murder charge.
A hearing had been scheduled Tuesday on a motion by prosecutors requesting that Castillo be detained until his trial, arguing his release poses a threat to the community in large part due to the possibility of retaliatory violence in the wake of the shooting.
Court records indicate the hearing was canceled, and logs for the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque, where Castillo had been held, show he might have been released last week.
Castillo is accused of shooting and killing 46-year-old Damian Breaux of Socorro, according to a criminal complaint filed earlier this month in Taos County Magistrate Court. Two others — Anthony Silva and Randy Sanchez — also were killed in the shootout.
All of the shooting victims were members of the Bandidos and Waterdogs motorcycle gangs, New Mexico State Police have said.
Authorities say the bloody violence erupted amid a bitter conflict between members of the gangs over a photo that showed a Waterdogs member at a wedding with members of the Mongols gang, which is one of the Bandidos' rivals.
Castillo was a member of the Waterdogs, according to court documents, while Breaux was connected to the Bandidos.
The criminal complaint for Castillo, an arrest warrant affidavit and the pretrial detention motion describe the gang conflict and some of the events authorities say unfolded at the 41st annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally — normally a five-day event that was cut short this year by the violence.
Members of the rival gangs encountered each other on the street, the documents say. When asked who was involved in the shooting, a witness told investigators Bandidos and Waterdogs both opened fire.
Castillo told state police investigators he had shot at Breaux in self-defense, according to an affidavit.
Two Bandidos who had been charged with unrelated crimes after the shootout were released on bond last week after state district judges in Taos denied prosecutors’ motions seeking to keep them jailed until their trials.