Enrique Acuña was never taught to read or write when he was a child.

Acuña said he was just 6 years old when he went to a meeting with parents and teachers.

"They had the Board of Education, some directors, some psychiatrist. I'm standing right there as a 6-year-old kid listening to them. They tell my parents, 'Your son is mentally [r-------]. He will never have learning abilities,'" Acuña said, describing what was then a common term for people with learning disabilities.

Popular in the Community