Neighbors first noticed the colorful animals — some based on realistic creatures, some whimsical — popping up on the cinderblock wall of an alleyway earlier this week.
Wolves. Fish. Turtles. A bunny. A frog sticking its tongue out. And perhaps most unusual of all, a winged unicorn — an Alacorn — said the little girl who made it. (Google confirmed she was right.)
The spray-painted animals were set against a prepainted backdrop of different environments — outer space, underwater, a wintry mountain pass, a lake — to make up a new community mural that turns a decades-old concrete walkway into a public art exhibition.
The children who made the mural under the watchful eye of professional artists said it's a work of joy, of hope, something to make people smile.
"I really hope it just brightens their day, to see this beautiful art work in a public place," said teen artist Myles Leonard, one of some 40 students participating in the nearby Dragonfly Art Studio's summer art classes.
The roughly 350-foot long mural, which covers most of one wall on the walkway off Monterey Drive in the Casa Linda neighborhood, started coming to life Monday. The artists finished their work on Friday.
Oceanna Holton, director of Dragonfly Art Studio, said she got the idea to create the mural about two months ago as a way to engage her students in street art projects. As part of the process, she and other professional artists taught the students about the history of community murals and the difference between legal and illegal — that is, murals vs. graffiti — street art.
"We always connect our projects to art history," she said.
She worked with her brother, artist Gabriel Holton, retired Santa Fe High School art teacher Gary Myers and noted New York mural artist Pablo Ancona to prepare and mentor the students for the project.
Myers said the children working on the mural could "get a sense of community, of adding something positive" when neighbors come by to look and and comment on the piece.
He said at first sight the wall was full of "pretty nasty graffiti, so the kids see if you approach it the right way you can call it art."
Holton said she obtained permission from homeowner Kim Pang, whose property borders much of the wall, to create the mural on the back side facing the street.
"I just thought it was great," Pang said. "The alleyway is heavily used but it's been so bare and kind of dreary and often gets tagged with graffiti. I have a 5-year-old and he got excited about it, too."
Watching the mural grow day by day over the past week, Pang said "it really makes the alley come alive and feel more like a community place, like it's cared for ... it's actually a destination now."
Watching the children at work Thursday, neighbor Rosemary Romero, spokeswoman for the Casa Linda Neighborhood Association, said members of the group had been painting over graffiti on the wall for years.
She recalled using the walkway — one of four similar concrete walkways in the neighborhood — as a child to go to nearby Johnny's Market and other places. She doesn't recall seeing that many public murals as a child in the area, but she's aware of Santa Fe's history with the street art form.
Perhaps the most well-known Santa Fe mural in recent years was the 40-year-old mural on Guadalupe Street showcasing local cultures and landmarks created by Gilberto Guzman and a cadre of artists.
That one's gone now. Guzman and the state Department of Cultural Affairs a year ago came to an agreement to allow the department to remove the large painting on the state-owned Halpin Building as part of the agency’s plan to build the Vladem Contemporary museum on that site. Guzman has agreed to create a scaled-down version of the mural for display inside the lobby of the Vladem Contemporary.
But if one mural gets covered up or goes down, another can pop up, as the Dragonfly Art Studio project proves.
Romero said she hopes local property owners who see the mural are inspired to donate their outside walls for similar art initiatives.
Isabella Miranda, one of the art students who helped paint the mural, said murals "can share a message, whether it's political or just to make you smile."
Teen artist Leonard, who was adding plastic bottles to the mural scene depicting ocean life, was trying to insert a message about the negative impacts plastics have on the environment.
"I want to still make a statement without distracting from the beautiful imagery of the mural," he said. "I hope — with the plastic bottles — it will make a statement."