The Santa Fe Municipal Court is pushing back arraignment dates for people who have been ticketed for minor traffic offenses.
According to Assistant City Attorney Chad Chittum, hearings will be rescheduled for sometime in May.
Notices have been mailed out to people with pending citations. Clerks also will be making phone calls to let people know of the changes, and the court is using an automated call system to alert people, Chittum said.
The court is continuing to hold hearings and arraignments for people with offenses that can result in jail time, such as DWI charges, Chittum said.
On Monday, the court stopped holding in-person hearings, according to its website, and now requires people to appear over the phone or by video.
The court is closed to the public, but Chittum said clerks are working at the office in staggered shifts and will return phone calls.
There is also a drop box near the front door of the court where people can place documents or court-ordered payments.
For more information, people can visit the court's website, santafenm.gov/municipal_court.
