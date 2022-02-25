Multiple law enforcement agencies were pursuing a suspect Friday who had fled in a red Ford Taurus from Santa Fe to Bernalillo, a New Mexico State Police spokesman confirmed.
State police officer Dusty Francisco said the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office initially handled the pursuit, but as the suspect drove into the town of Bernalillo, Sandoval County sheriff's deputies joined in the chase.
"Our helicopter Able 7 is currently assisting them in locating the vehicle in a residential area of Bernalillo," Francisco said.
Santa Ana Tribal Police also have been involved, he added.
Neither the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office nor the Sandoval County Sheriff's Office immediately responded to messages seeking more information on the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
