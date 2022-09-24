The meat slicer stolen from April Garcia's storage unit was a remnant from her childhood, a memento of the time she had spent with her father.

She recalled how she became fixated on the device, stored at the top of a cabinet in her family's trailer. One day, she said, she climbed up on a counter and touched it.

"My dad's like, 'What are you doing?' " Garcia said. She asked her father what it was, but she didn't get a definitive answer until the weekend, when her father slaughtered a pig and showed her how the slicer worked.

Popular in the Community