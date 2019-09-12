Rio Rancho and Sandoval County officials remain tight-lipped about any public safety concerns they have ahead of next week’s Trump 2020 rally, which has prompted plans to close all local government offices, including schools and courts.
“Large-scale events like the one coming to the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho inherently carry certain safety concerns,” county spokeswoman Melissa Perez said Thursday. She cited street closures as an impetus for shutting county offices and facilities Monday. But she would not elaborate and said no one else from the county was available to discuss the issue.
Republican President Donald Trump has been traveling around the country to campaign for reelection and will be at the Santa Ana Star Center at 7 p.m. Monday. He hasn’t been to New Mexico since 2016, when he visited twice on the campaign trail.
Protests got ugly at those events.
During Trump’s first New Mexico appearance, at the Albuquerque Convention Center, police in riot gear used smoke bombs with pepper spray on protesters who had gathered outside. Around 7 p.m., protesters broke through metal barriers and rushed the Albuquerque Police Department’s mounted horse unit. While many protesters tried to keep the peace, others threw bottles and rocks at police and burned merchandise bearing Trump’s face.
When Trump returned just days before the election, protests were more subdued, but fights broke out in and around the Albuquerque International Sunport hangar where he spoke.
The Trump campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Monday’s event. In the spring, the campaign announced it would be targeting New Mexico to flip in the 2020 election.
Greggory Hull, the Republican mayor of Rio Rancho, said he will give a brief welcome for all the speakers at Monday’s rally, if not speak for a longer period.
Officials with Rio Rancho and Sandoval County said they anticipate no interruption to police, fire or emergency services Monday. An employee in the County Manager’s Office said the Sandoval County jail will be limited to essential personnel.
Rio Rancho spokeswoman Annemarie García would not say which law enforcement agencies will participate in efforts to secure the event, only that it will involve a combination of “local law enforcement agencies and Santa Ana Star Center staff.”
She said she did not know if any law enforcement officers will be mounted on horseback.
Beth Pendergrass, a spokeswoman for Rio Rancho Public Schools, said all 19 schools in the district will be closed Monday, citing traffic as the primary concern.
“We don’t want kids stuck at school or unable to go home because of the traffic,” Pendergrass said. No other public safety concerns have been brought to her attention, she added.
Rio Rancho Public Schools has a three-tier bus system, she said, meaning the same buses run three routes, first for high schoolers, then middle schoolers and finally elementary schoolchildren — meaning any delay might leave kids stranded.
Superintendent V. Sue Cleveland sent a letter Thursday informing parents of school closures. Rally organizers are “anticipating upwards of 25,000 in attendance,” she wrote.
All nine public schools in the nearby Bernalillo district will have staggered early release times, with middle and high schools closing first, between 11:40 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Bernalillo Public Schools Superintendent Keith Cowan said officials made the decision Thursday to have schools release students early Monday and cancel after-school programs that day.
Cowan said the Bernalillo Police Department did not warn him of any safety concerns. The main reason for the early closure was to allow students and parents to avoid congestion on the roads between the cities of Bernalillo and Rio Rancho, he said.
Santa Ana Pueblo released a news release following a high volume of calls about the rally, saying it only has naming rights at the venue and no say in what events occur there.
In the 2016 presidential election, Sandoval County favored Democrat Hillary Clinton with 44 percent of votes, compared with 42 percent for Trump and nearly 11 percent for former Gov. Gary Johnson, the Libertarian candidate, according to a breakdown by Politico.
Clinton received 48 percent of the statewide vote in 2016, beating Trump by 8 percentage points and more than 65,000 ballots.
Steve Pearce, chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party, said Monday’s rally is just the beginning of an effort to put New Mexico on the campaign map.
“I told them back in January not to count us out yet,” Pearce said, adding Johnson won nearly 10 percent of the vote in the state in the last election, and that could come into play in 2020.
Pearce said the state GOP told the Trump campaign there was a limited number of venues to choose for the rally. The campaign finally selected the Santa Ana Star Center, which holds about 8,000 people. Pearce said he didn’t know how many tickets had been sold.
“I think they were looking into The Pit at one point,” Pearce said, referring to the University of New Mexico arena. “I think they can come right into heart of New Mexico and Albuquerque and win votes even in Northern New Mexico.”