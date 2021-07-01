Meliton Medina died at his home in Canova on June 10 — which means the world just lost some sweet music, friends and family members say.
Medina, 80, died of natural causes. He spent much of his life dancing and making music for Los Matachines de Alcalde.
The tradition of the matachin dances dates back hundreds of years. Today, there are myriad versions of the dance across the Southwest and Mexico. The dance is performed in Hispanic and Native American communities at various times of the year and for different reasons.
Medina was dancing with a matachines group by the age of 14, his wife, Guadalupe Medina, said Sunday. Over time, he taught himself how to play the violin, guitar and harmonica, and later became a musician with the cultural group.
"He always liked music," she said of her husband of 60-plus years. "He used to play the harmonica all the time. Then he started playing the guitar. Then he bought an electric guitar because he wanted to learn more."
He last played with the matachines in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic led to a halt in performances.
Medina was born in the tiny community of La Villita in August 1940. A happy-go-lucky person from the get-go, music and dancing called to him at a young age.
"He played by ear, but he pretty much knew about it all his life," said Benny Martinez, Medina's son-in-law. "He played all kinds of instruments. If it made music, he played it."
Over the years, he worked a number of jobs, including as a contractor and as a school bus driver for the Española school district. He later worked in the construction services division for Los Alamos County, his wife said.
But music remained his main love, and he would play whenever and wherever he could, sometimes pushing the tempo of the ranchera and rock ’n' roll numbers by "speeding it up a little bit," Martinez said. "Fast stuff."
Medina liked to gamble and somehow almost always won thanks to a seemingly never-ending lucky streak, Martinez said. He was an avid fisherman who often brought home more fish than he could cook and eat, so his friends got lucky as well when he gave them some of his catch.
His pride and joy was a 2013 gold Cadillac he would cruise through the streets of Española and Alcalde. His wife said he last took the car for a ride the day before he died.
Medina liked to call himself "The Mayor of La Canova," Benny Martinez said in a eulogy he read at his father-in-law's funeral service.
"He was also a spiritual man and read his Bible often," Martinez said in that eulogy. "And when he was unable to attend Mass, he would watch it on TV. We were all always impressed by him when he’d recite scriptures and verses by heart."
Guadalupe Medina said she misses her husband's laugh and his music.
"It's so quiet here," she said. "It's sad."
Besides his wife, Meliton Medina is survived by five children, 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
