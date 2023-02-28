Santa Fe police filed charges this week against a third person in connection with the fatal shooting Dec. 30 of James Towle, a 55-year-old Texas resident who was visiting Santa Fe at the time of his death.

Dave Gallegos, 58, who owns Dave's Muffler Shop on Rufina Street, was charged Monday with tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, and harboring or aiding a felon, according to online court records.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Gallegos is accused of withholding footage from the shop's surveillance cameras when police asked to review the video as they were investigating the shooting.