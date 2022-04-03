State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg admits to buying a radio advertisement that denounced fellow politician Laura Montoya as “a bully.”
“She made up a story that the ad called her something else,” Eichenberg said, mentioning a word that rhymes with Mitch.
Montoya regarded the ad as vile but hopes to turn it to her advantage. She’s trying to raise campaign donations based on Eichenberg criticizing her over the airwaves.
“It implied I was a B word, among several other slanderous insults,” Montoya said.
Her camp says the ad sounds like, “Geez, that Laura Montoya sounds like a real bih … uh, bully.”
“I find it ironic that the sitting state treasurer is calling me a bully,” Montoya said.
Civil discourse is never in season when it comes to politics. But the enmity between Montoya and Eichenberg is unusual, even for a New Mexico election.
Once friends — Eichenberg twice endorsed Montoya for treasurer of Sandoval County — they’re hurling insults at each another in the grand tradition of a middle school election for student council. The difference is the state treasurer manages $11 billion.
Term limits prevented Democrat Eichenberg from running a third time for treasurer. Fellow Democrat Montoya wants to succeed him.
Eichenberg had a different idea. He says Montoya lacks character, so he endorsed Heather Benavidez, a member of his staff.
Montoya filed a public records request for Benavidez’s work history with the State Treasurer’s Office. Montoya claims this led Eichenberg to retaliate against her with unfounded attacks.
The election for treasurer seldom generates electricity, which might be one reason Montoya and Eichenberg have moved their animus into the open.
As I reported last week, Eichenberg wrote a lengthy letter accusing Montoya of violating campaign laws and sent it to the secretary of state, attorney general and State Ethics Commission.
One explosive allegation by Eichenberg was that Montoya improperly collected unemployment benefits and did not report the income on a financial form candidates must submit to the secretary of state.
Eichenberg also claimed this led to a lien being placed on Montoya’s home in Sandoval County.
Montoya initially told me she repaid the state for unemployment benefits awarded to her in error by the Department of Workforce Solutions. She said she was blameless for any excess payment, and no lien was placed on her property.
Executives of Workforce Solutions would not comment. But the agency’s legal department provided Montoya with a letter one day after my column appeared.
The department substantiated much of Montoya’s story and knocked down several of Eichenberg’s allegations.
Workforce Solutions stated Montoya does not owe the state money for any undue benefits she received through two unemployment programs during the pandemic.
Workforce Solutions waived any reimbursement from Montoya “because it was determined the funds were received through no fault of your own and repayment would cause a hardship.”
The agency also notified Montoya’s home county to release any lien against her property, as she didn’t owe money to the state.
Eichenberg isn’t mollified. He said his more important point was Montoya listed none of the income from unemployment benefits on her state financial disclosure report.
“It goes to the character of the individual that this person didn’t admit she had received that income,” Eichenberg said.
Montoya countered that the state’s disclosure system sets $5,000 as the threshold for income that must be reported in categories such as unemployment benefits. She said she didn’t receive that much money, pointing out that the lien once designated for her property was about $4,000.
Eichenberg challenged another section of Montoya’s finance statement. She identified herself as an independent contractor doing business with Sandoval County but listed no income from the venture.
Montoya said the state only requires a response if a candidate’s business income exceeds $10,000 a year. She said her total was below that level.
Yet another of Eichenberg’s complaints against Montoya is harder to evaluate.
He claims Montoya received contributions from a PAC called Adelante Sandoval that were above the allowable limit, then tried to hide a portion of the money from public view.
Montoya dismissed his allegation as untrue.
Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s Office, said Eichenberg’s complaint would be reviewed. How long it will take for the secretary of state to render a ruling is unknown.
Montoya predicted Eichenberg’s complaint would be dispatched easily once the secretary of state reviews it.
“He doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” she said.
Not one to take a jab, Eichenberg emailed me a 5-year-old list of criticisms that one of Montoya’s former employees in Sandoval County made against her.
One line read: “I should have been reimbursed for the supplies purchased to serve hot cocoa during the first-half tax season last November.”
Eichenberg’s detractors are just as committed.
Dianne Layden was Bernalillo County’s personnel director in 1975, after voters elected 22-year-old Eichenberg as their county treasurer.
Layden recounted how the state Civil Rights Commission found Eichenberg guilty of racial discrimination for firing 13-year employee Patsy Trujillo.
Eichenberg said the ruling against him was unfair, that he took justifiable action to safeguard public money.
If that’s what happened, he might be doing the same sort of mudslinging he detested as a young man.
