Darlene Esparza, medical assistant, injects Dylan Meyer, 9, with his COVID-19 vaccine at Entrada Contenta Health Center in November. New Mexico is set to receive 54,400 doses of the new booster meant to target dominant variants.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican File Photo

The latest coronavirus booster shot appears to be drawing more support from those who are eligible to bare their arms for yet another jab in the 2½-year pandemic. 

Federal health authorities last week approved the new booster, aimed at the more infectious omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, in an effort to ward off a surge more likely to occur during the fall and winter when people spend more time indoors and at holiday gatherings. 

Even though BA.5 has milder symptoms and isn't likely to kill younger people, there's no point in risking your health or other people's, said Terry Banen, a local nurse practitioner for Presbyterian Medical Services.

