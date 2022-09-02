The Santa Fe National Forest on Friday reopened an additional 214,000 acres that had been previously been closed under the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire closure order, including the Pecos Canyon Corridor and the Pecos Wilderness west of Skyline Trail 251.
This means most of the popular campgrounds, dispersed camping sites and trails along the Pecos River corridor will be open in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend, forest officials said in a news release. It also means hunters will have access to much of New Mexico Department of Game and Fish game management units 45 and 49 in time for the beginning of bow season.
The Field Tract Campground remains closed for maintenance. The areas around the Barillas Lookout, all of Gallinas Canyon and part of the Pecos Wilderness east of Skyline Trail 251 will also remain closed for now.
The revised closure order also bans people from entering the Capulin area — an isolated portion of the forest between Morphy Lake and Rociada that is surrounded by private property — and all Forest Service lands in the Gallinas/Tecolote/Barillas areas, including the southeastern portion of the Pecos Wilderness and a portion of the forest between Skyline Trail 251 and the easternmost forest boundary south to Dead Horse Canyon. A full closure map is available online.
Violation of a closure order is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, up to six months in jail, or both.
Forest officials said they will continue to monitor the closure area and reopen areas to the public when it is safe to do so.