Many people called Eric Witt “Mr. Film” because of his efforts to build the movie industry in New Mexico — a job that required a unique and velvet touch.
He became then-Gov. Bill Richardson’s point man on all matters film throughout his term. Witt later took over direction of the Santa Fe Film Office for several years before returning to state government to work as an adviser to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Witt, 60, died Monday at his Santa Fe home. The cause of death has not yet been determined.
In an interview Tuesday, Richardson said he charged Witt with coming up with a “kitchen sink policy” to build the film industry in the state about 20 years ago. “He came up with a plan that involved state financing of movies, tax credits, the use of free state land, training; it was just comprehensive,” recalled Richardson, who hired Witt as an adviser after he took office early in 2003. “And he sold it to the Legislature my very first year. It was one of our legacy achievements.”
Brian Condit, who served as Richardson’s chief of staff, said in an interview Witt was “a man of very high integrity. He was collaborative, a brilliant talent.”
Condit said Witt’s ability to adapt and work with lawmakers in both major political parties, as well as lobbyists, advocates and critics was a marvel to watch.
“However chaotic things could get up there, he always kept a very calm demeanor,” Condit said. “He was not one to be demonstrative in his frustration — if he ever had any.”
Katherine Miller, who also worked in the Richardson administration, said Witt was much more than just “the film guy. That was the big front-facing position everybody knew about, but he was on a lot of economic development incentives — job training, affordable housing, state investment policies.”
She said Witt “wasn’t just smart, but clever. I would joke his last name was Witt because he was very witty.”
Born in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 1962, Witt graduated from Santa Fe High School, then pursued a college degree in anthropology, first at the University of Vermont and later at the University of Illinois, according to a biography provided by his family. He later studied film and earned a master’s degree at the University of California, Los Angeles.
“He went on [anthropological] digs early in his life,” said Jennifer LaBar-Tapia, film commissioner at the Santa Fe Film Office. “Then he went to UCLA film school after he decided he didn’t want to be a forensic archaeologist.”
She said after Witt — who she said was her mentor — graduated from college he worked for noted film producer Dino De Laurentiis. Witt kept busy in the producing field over the years, even sharing a Rocky Mountain Emmy last year as one of the producers of the documentary However Wide the Sky: Places of Power, which focused on Indigenous people’s connection to the land. It aired on PBS.
Richardson said Witt had a personality that “shone in the limelight” but he nonetheless preferred working in a quiet, behind-the-scenes manner. And he didn’t play the bad-guy role, he added.
Richardson said he would advise Witt as he entered into legislative battle over an issue: “Be tough — we need this. Don’t give in.”
When Witt came back from those meetings, Richardson asked, “Were you tough?”
“No,” Witt replied. “But I got it done. I used the velvet touch.”
Richardson said the gradual development of New Mexico’s film industry was due in large part to Witt’s foresight and determination to make it work.
Over the years, the state has became a top spot for filmmakers, primarily because of the tax program that allows production companies to apply for 25% rebates on qualified expenses for projects shot in the state. Over time, that program has expanded, and now television production companies that bring long-term series to the state, such as Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, can receive rebates of 30%.
In a statement issued by Witt’s family Tuesday, they said they are “heartbroken over Eric’s death. He was an amazing man of so many talents, interests and loves. But what he loved above all else was his family — his wife, mother, father, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, son and nephews. The support and messages that we have gotten from people in New Mexico, California and beyond show just how many lives he touched and we are grateful for all of them.”
They said Witt is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Hughes Witt; mother, Lee Witt; father, Robert Witt; brothers Paul, Michael, Noah and Jeremy Witt; sister Rachael Witt; son, Kevin Shintani; and a number of other relatives.