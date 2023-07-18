Many people called Eric Witt “Mr. Film” because of his efforts to build the movie industry in New Mexico — a job that required a unique and velvet touch.

He became then-Gov. Bill Richardson’s point man on all matters film throughout his term. Witt later took over direction of the Santa Fe Film Office for several years before returning to state government to work as an adviser to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Witt, 60, died Monday at his Santa Fe home. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

