092822-Movingarts01rgb.jpg

Salvador Ruiz Esquivel, executive director and co-founder of Moving Arts Española, works with dance student Dahlia Garcia in the Folklorico dance class Sept. 29 in Española. The center expanded to include a 2,400-square-foot media center.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

“I am earth being rebirthed. I will rise from myself again and again.” — Joycelyn Shroulate

ESPAÑOLA — At 16, Joycelyn Shroulate knows who she is: a junior at New Mexico School for the Arts, a Santa Fe Youth Poet Laureate runner-up and a Scholastic Award Medal winner. She also grew up seeing the tougher side of Española. Adults, she said, aren’t fooling anyone.

“So, like growing up in Española, I feel like, just as kids, we see all the things that go on here,” she told a group of state and local leaders at the grand opening of Bowie’s Backstage, a Launch Pad for Young Adults. The 2,400-square-foot media center is the newest expansion of Moving Arts Española, a center dedicated to providing a safe space for youth to explore and learn skills in the arts.

