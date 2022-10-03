Than Povi Martinez spends her days practicing and perfecting her art as a dance major at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

The San Ildefonso Pueblo member dreams of one day dancing with the prestigious Alonzo Kings LINES Ballet in San Francisco.

Martinez, now 20, said she got her start in dance at age 5 at Moving Arts Española, a nearly 15-year-old organization that has grown to serve about 450 kids from the Española Valley each week in a range of visual, performance and culinary arts programs. The nonprofit also provides behavioral health services to teens and young adults.

