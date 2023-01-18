The spotlight is on Santa Fe — and Albuquerque and Las Cruces and New Mexico as a whole.
Santa Fe has climbed to the top of the heap as the best small city to live and work as a member of the film industry, MovieMaker magazine announced in its annual listing.
New Mexico in recent years has started to challenge Georgia and British Columbia as a favorite filmmaking area not named California or New York. In this year’s list, Las Cruces is No. 7 among small cities, the first time the city made the list, and Albuquerque is No. 5 in the large city category.
Longtime observers said the state’s commitment to the industry has paid big dividends.
“We were one of the first states to have film incentives [in 2002],” said Jennifer LaBar-Tapia, director of the Santa Fe Film Office. “We got it right. If you hire local crews and businesses, that’s what we incentivize.”
Santa Fe has been in the top five every year since 2017 but never before No. 1.
LaBar-Tapia said MovieMaker editor-in-chief Tim Molloy’s first visit to Santa Fe in June solidified the City Different’s top rating.
“I’ve been trying to get him out here for years so he could see all the resources we have,” LaBar-Tapia said. “He said, ‘I didn’t realize this is what Santa Fe looked like. I didn’t realize how many resources are out here.’ ”
LaBar-Tapia noted the Santa Fe area now has six Western sets and four soundstage studios: Santa Fe Studios, Garson Studios, the newer Camel Rock Studios at Tesuque Pueblo and the recent conversion of the former Shellaberger Tennis Center into a movie studio.
“In our travels across the United States,” Molloy wrote in the Santa Fe entry, “we’ve never found a place with so many film opportunities per capita. Santa Fe boasts a close-knit film community, surrounded by astonishing natural beauty and artistic inspiration everywhere you look.”
LaBar-Tapia said Molloy showed up one month before she expected him and she quickly organized a tour for the writer.
“They see we put out good quality productions,” said LaBar-Tapia, adding representatives of all the film trades live in Santa Fe. “We have award-winning filmmakers and up and comers.”
New Mexico now has large-scale Netflix and NBCUniversal studios and 23 soundstages at numerous other studios.
Molloy wrote Albuquerque’s fall from No. 1 to No. 5 in the big city category reflected its influence around the state more than any weakness.
“Albuquerque hasn’t so much slipped as spread the wealth across the rest of New Mexico,” he wrote in the introduction to the lists. “The state, which we visited for several days in the summer of 2022, has built a thriving, sustainable film scene that goes well beyond its biggest city. And, of course, Albuquerque remains one of our favorite cinematic cities.”
In fiscal year 2022, the
state announced a record
$855.4 million dollars in film production spending with
$50 million spent outside the Albuquerque-Santa Fe corridor.
The state authorizes
$110 million in tax incentives for film production with a base 25% tax credit and 5% additional for rural products and television series.
“New Mexico’s strategic investments in film and television are returning dollars, creating jobs, and helping small businesses in all corners of the state,” state Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said in a news release. “The Moviemaker rankings prove our strategy is working. We now need to build on this momentum to create a sustainable, robust economic future for the families that depends on this jobs-rich industry.”
Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker
Small Cities population less than 200,000
1. Santa Fe2. Wilmington, N.C. 3. Savannah, Ga. 4. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 5. Palm Springs, Calif. 6. Knoxville, Tenn.7. Las Cruces8. Kamloops, Canada 9. Ashland, Ore. 10. Hudson Valley, N.Y.
Big Cities (not counting Los Angeles or New York City)
1. Atlanta 2. Vancouver 3. New Orleans 4. Toronto5. Albuquerque6. Montreal 7. Chicago 8. Calgary 9. Philadelphia 10. Pittsburgh Source: MovieMaker magazine