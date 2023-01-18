The spotlight is on Santa Fe — and Albuquerque and Las Cruces and New Mexico as a whole.

Santa Fe has climbed to the top of the heap as the best small city to live and work as a member of the film industry, MovieMaker magazine announced in its annual listing.

New Mexico in recent years has started to challenge Georgia and British Columbia as a favorite filmmaking area not named California or New York. In this year’s list, Las Cruces is No. 7 among small cities, the first time the city made the list, and Albuquerque is No. 5 in the large city category.

