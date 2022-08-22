Filming will begin in late August in Albuquerque area for the feature film LaRoy, the New Mexico State Film Office announced Monday.

LaRoy is the story of a man named Ray who discovers his wife is cheating on him and decides to kill himself.

Before he can pull the trigger, he is mistaken for a low-rent hired killer. Desperate for a little respect, and with nothing else to live for, Ray decides to take the job, and soon begins to question whether he made the right choice, the film office said in a news release.

