Filming will begin in late August in Albuquerque area for the feature film LaRoy, the New Mexico State Film Office announced Monday.
LaRoy is the story of a man named Ray who discovers his wife is cheating on him and decides to kill himself.
Before he can pull the trigger, he is mistaken for a low-rent hired killer. Desperate for a little respect, and with nothing else to live for, Ray decides to take the job, and soon begins to question whether he made the right choice, the film office said in a news release.
LaRoy stars John Magaro and Steve Zahn. Magaro’s past credits include First Cow and The Umbrella Academy. Zahn was featured in The White Lotus and Dallas Buyers Club.
The film will be directed by Shane Atkinson and produced by Caddy Vanasirikul (The Stand-In), Sébastien Aubert (The Strange Ones), and Jérémie Guiraud.
“We are thrilled to have John Magaro and Steve Zahn play these characters that will highlight the full range and versatility of their talent,” Amber Dodson, New Mexico State Film Office director, said in a statement. “Shane’s original and singular vision, combined with our amazing cast and beautiful New Mexico scenery, will make this film a fun and wild ride for the audience.”
The production will employ many New Mexicans, including about 30 crew members, 24 actors and about 70 workers as background talent.
The film office also announced an episode of the series Poker Face will begin principal photography in August, in and around Albuquerque.
Poker Face is a mystery series that follows a card dealer on the run from a former casino owner. It stars Natasha Lyonne and Benjamin Bratt.
The production will employ about
300 New Mexico crew members,
20 principal actors and 260 state residents as background talent, the film office said.