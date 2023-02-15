Local actor Joseph Gavigan has his prosthetic makeup appraised by legislative assistant Sharon Shaffer in Española Sen. Leo Jaramillo’s office during Film & Media Day at the state Capitol on Wednesday. Gavigan’s makeup took two hours to complete by special effects makeup artists Derek Herrera and Jon Shroyer.
Stand-in Brieanna Marquez takes her first look at the completed 1950s hair and makeup done Wednesday by IATSE Local 480 members and makeup artists Collette Tolenand Carmen Jones during Film & Media Day at the state Capitol.
Stand-in Brieanna Marquez gets her hair and makeup transformed into a 1950s style by IATSE Local 480 members and makeup artists Collette Tolen, left, and Carmen Jones during Film & Media Day at the state Capitol on Wednesday.
Stand-in Brieanna Marquez gets her hair and makeup transformed into a 1950s style by IATSE Local 480 members and makeup artists Collette Tolen, left, and Carmen Jones during Film & Media Day at the state Capitol on Wednesday.
