Community members gathered Sunday at King Meadows Parkin Rio Rancho to remember the four members of the Velasquez family who died Christmas Day.

All had gunshot wounds and police believe three of the deaths were murders, followed by a suicide. The deceased were Carlos Velasquez, 50; his wife Marilyn, 45; and their sons Roberto, 22; and Adrian, 14.

Carlos Velasquez had recently retired from the Army and had post-traumatic stress disorder, police said. He and his wife were seeking a divorce.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

