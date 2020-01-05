Community members gathered Sunday at King Meadows Parkin Rio Rancho to remember the four members of the Velasquez family who died Christmas Day.
All had gunshot wounds and police believe three of the deaths were murders, followed by a suicide. The deceased were Carlos Velasquez, 50; his wife Marilyn, 45; and their sons Roberto, 22; and Adrian, 14.
Carlos Velasquez had recently retired from the Army and had post-traumatic stress disorder, police said. He and his wife were seeking a divorce.
