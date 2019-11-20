The Aspen Vista Trail of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains is blanketed in snow Wednesday. The storm brought 3 inches of fresh powder to Ski Santa Fe, which is scheduled to open its slopes on Thanksgiving Day. A second storm system was expected to bring more rain and snow to the Santa Fe area Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service was forecasting rain showers early Thursday and into the afternoon hours in the city, with light snow — less than an inch — later in the day and into Friday morning. Snowfall was expected to be heavier in the mountains.
Photos by Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican
