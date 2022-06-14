An unidentified motorist struck and killed a mother bear near Glorieta Pass on Tuesday, and her two orphaned cubs were later pulled from a tree and taken to an animal shelter.
The state Game and Fish Department responded to a report about 9 a.m. of a dead bear along N.M. 121.
A conservation officer and wildlife biologist spotted the two cubs in a tree and requested local fire departments provide ladders so they could get the animals down, agency spokeswoman Tristanna Bickford said.
Glorieta and Hondo fire teams assisted the officials, who tranquilized and captured the cubs, which were then taken to the Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic in Española, Bickford said.
The clinic has a rehabilitation center that prepares cubs for release into the wild.
The bear carcass was sold to a local buyer for the meat and fur, Bickford said, adding it’s a standard method for disposing of dead game animals.
“As often as we can, we try to sell it the local buyer so the meat and the hide can be used and not wasted,” she said.
Bears, which have recently come out of hibernation, are out looking for food and water, increasing the chance of crossing paths with humans, Bickford said.
This incident contrasts with a fatal bear collision last year near the DeVargas Center in Santa Fe, when two orphaned cubs roamed the city for days. One cub was spotted in a tree at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. An officer tranquilized the cub and transported it to Cottonwood Clinic. The other cub was never found.
Bickford said the cub captured last year was successfully released into the wild with three others.
At the center, two cubs are paired and trained together to live in the wild, and then they’re released in tandem, Kathleen Ramsay, a veterinarian who oversees the clinic, told The New Mexican in 2021.
Two cubs that have bonded like this will stick together for about a year, alerting one another of any approaching threat before parting ways, Ramsay said.
One year, radio tracking was done on 56 yearlings that were released, and all but two made it to at least 2 years of age, she said.