A pair of motorcyclists headed in opposite directions crashed into one another Sunday afternoon on N.M. 14 near Madrid, critically injuring one of the riders and shutting down the roadway.
"Both motorcycles were negotiating a curve in the roadway when they struck each other head on," Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos said. "Fourteen was closed in both directions for at least two hours."
The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. as 43-year-old Raymond Renfrow was headed north on a Suzuki and 27-year-old Rodolfo Cano-Montoya was headed south on a Harley-Davidson, Ríos said.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.
Ríos said Cano-Montoya was taken by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque with critical injuries and Renfrow was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
