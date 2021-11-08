New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist who was a well-known member of the local riding community and participated in many charity events.
Gilbert Gurule, 46, died Friday when his 2013 Harley-Davidson struck a guardrail on Interstate 25 just south of the city near N.M. 599, state police said in a news release.
Gurule was transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he died, the release said, adding alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. No other information about the incident was available.
Friends and family said the loss was painful, but they were glad to know Gurule died doing what he loved.
They will find some peace in knowing he was a safe rider and did everything he could to stay alert on the road, said his wife, Natalie Gurule.
“He was so into finding a way to help the community and make it a better place,” she said. “Especially in this crazy COVID time, he was really into calmness and love and peace.”
Gilbert Gurule is one of 54 motorcyclists in the state who have died in crashes this year, according to the New Mexico Motorcyclist Rights Organization. Nearly 250 others have been involved in crashes.
Fatal motorcycle fatal crashes so far in 2021 are more than double what they were by this time in 2020, according to data from the New Mexico Department of Transportation and the University of New Mexico. By this time in 2019, there were 42 motorcyclist fatalities statewide.
“We don’t have one solid reason [for fatal motorcycle crashes increasing] other than there’s just still so much distracted driving,” said Frank Montaño, a spokesman for the New Mexico Motorcyclist Rights Organization.
In one drive around town, he said, he saw drivers on their phones, applying makeup and looking at iPads or computers.
“Honestly, we feel like we’ve been punched in the stomach,” Montaño said. “We talk to people. We try to put as much awareness out there as we can, and the numbers keep going up and up.”
Natalie Gurule said she and her husband were high school sweethearts. Both attended Santa Fe High. Gilbert Gurule received his master’s degree in accounting at New Mexico Highlands University and had worked as an accountant for the New Mexico Department of Transportation for the last 16 years.
The couple raised two daughters together, Natalie Gurule added.
Her husband had been sober for the last three years and often used riding as a way to get outdoors and find hidden gems in the forests around Santa Fe to practice his photography, she said.
Gilbert Gurule’s friends and fellow members of the Sangre de Cristo chapter of the Harley Owners Group said he was beloved in the riding community.
“He was a biker’s biker,” said friend Jimmy Landry. “He loved everything about the lifestyle. He always supported all the toy runs, all the benefits.”
Gurule was secretary of the local nonprofit Wings For Hope, which partners with schools to provide clothing for low-income children.
His friends and family said his death is a reminder that safety for motorcyclists is imperative — on both ends.
While motorcyclists need to execute safe rides, Montaño said, other drivers must stay focused and watch for riders. “We are trying to change the cultural perception of bikers and trying to explain that these are moms and dads and siblings.”
“I feel like because people see us as having only two wheels, that they think we are not important or they can go in front of us or not even care that we’re there,” Natalie Gurule said. “They need to know that we are humans, and we are just as loved as they are.”
