A motorcyclist was seriously injured Thursday in a crash with a minivan near one of Santa Fe's busiest intersections.
The crash occurred around 2 p.m. at Cerrillos Road and Early Street, near St. Francis Drive, said Scott Ouderkirk, a battalion chief with the Santa Fe Fire Department.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, Ouderkirk said.
The crash remains under investigation.
That is an awful intersection. Hope the motorcyclist survives.
Ugh I drove by the crash site. The motorcycle was almost folded in half. Glad to hear the driver will survive.
