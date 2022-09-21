Matthew Herrera was a father of three, an artist, a cook, a Denver Broncos fan and a devoted Catholic.
Family members described the Santa Fe man as a quiet person with a big heart who affected loved ones in positive ways.
Herrera, 44, died Friday when, police say, a vehicle turned into the path of his motorcycle at the intersection of Cerrillos and Las Soleras roads, colliding with him.
Santa Fe police have not yet released reports of the incident, and no charges have been filed in the crash.
“I know it is still going to hurt deeply for a long time to come,” said Herrera’s sister Margaret Herrera. “The one thing that I am just so grateful for is just knowing his existence touched so many lives. ... I just hope that that legacy is continued on by everyone who ever met him.”
Laura Atkins, Matthew Herrera’s ex-wife, said he was active in the lives of his three children — 22-year-old Isaiah, 16-year-old Zachariah and 10-year-old Hanaiyah — the younger two of whom he shared with her. The hardest thing for her since his death has been explaining to her children why their father is gone, she added.
“His absence in their lives is going to be the biggest thing,” she said. “... I’m going to miss my kids having their dad.”
Even after she and Herrera divorced, Atkins said, he continued to show compassion for her. When she became sick, Herrera would bring her care packages filled with tissues, medicine and homemade soups.
Herrera grew up in Santa Fe as the youngest of three siblings. Margaret Herrera said the two of them and their older sister, Montessa Valdez, grew up in the same room together, which led to them being close throughout their lives.
Margaret Herrera and Valdez both recalled their brother singing them to sleep with his Elvis Presley impressions.
“He had a very, very good voice,” Margaret Herrera said. “He never really sang publicly, though.”
Matthew Herrera and his sisters were raised by their mother, Theresa Montez, and their maternal grandparents.
Valdez said their grandfather taught her brother wood-carving skills at an early age and he developed a passion for the craft.
“Our grandfather truly inspired him in the talents Matthew developed later on in life through his artistic ability of wood crafting,” Valdez said, adding, “Matthew took it to levels of extreme beyond what he was taught.”
Margaret Herrera said her brother began by making little crosses with their grandfather’s guidance in the family’s garage.
Years later, Matthew Herrera would craft elaborate art pieces, such as a retablo of St. Francis of Assisi that he completed in collaboration with Margaret Herrera. His work still adorns a set of wooden doors at the Pecos Benedictine Monastery, where Valdez said he carved the Holy Spirit.
The sisters described Matthew Herrera as a deeply faith-driven man who would pray with people through their most difficult times.
“We’ve had so many friends and family come forward to us just expressing how he truly saved them from moments of depression, their darkest moments in life,” Valdez said. “And it was all just through his deepness of faith and his ability to just listen and truly be compassionate.”
Atkins said Herrera also was a “master chef.”
“He taught me how to cook,” she said. “He basically taught me everything. … He helped me to grow up.”
Atkins and Herrera’s sisters said a staple of his cuisine was green chile stew. Valdez remembered her brother making the dish for holidays.
“I remember talking with him about the way he just prepared it, the extent he would go into. But that’s … a legacy I can now share with my children and my family,” she said.
Valdez recalled a time when her brother and Atkins made an enormous pot of green chile stew, took it to a nearby park and offered it to homeless people in the area.
“That’s what I [mean] about his heart,” Valdez said. “It was just him having this constant heart.”
Good Samaritans came to Herrera’s aid at the scene of Friday’s crash until medics arrived.
Margaret Herrera said their actions and the support her family has received from the Santa Fe community have meant a lot to her in the days since her brother’s death.
“Just to see that tremendous outpouring of love and support has been so amazing throughout this whole thing,” Margaret Herrera said.
Valdez set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her brother’s funeral. It had raised over $5,000 by Wednesday evening.