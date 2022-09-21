Matthew Herrera was a father of three, an artist, a cook, a Denver Broncos fan and a devoted Catholic.

Family members described the Santa Fe man as a quiet person with a big heart who affected loved ones in positive ways.

Herrera, 44, died Friday when, police say, a vehicle turned into the path of his motorcycle at the intersection of Cerrillos and Las Soleras roads, colliding with him.

