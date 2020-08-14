A 23-year-old Santa Fe man died Thursday night after colliding with a deer while driving a motorcycle, police said.
Enrique Santiago Roybal died at the scene on north St. Francis Drive near the intersection with Alamo Drive, near the Santa Fe National Cemetery. According to an initial crash report, the collision happened just after 9 p.m.
Deputy Chief Paul Joye said he had few other details Friday morning.
"The deer was injured but not killed and did have to be put down," Joye said.
According to the report, Roybal was riding the motorcycle at the posted speed limit of 55 mph, but police suspect he may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
