A fatal crash at 2 p.m. Sunday killed a motorcyclist on N.M. 399 near Española, New Mexico State Police said in a news release.
While traveling south at a high rate of speed, 43-year-old Larry Manzanarez swerved his Kawasaki motorcycle into a lane with oncoming traffic before colliding head-on with a 2011 GMC Yukon truck traveling north, the agency said. The driver of the Yukon was not injured, but Manzanarez died at the scene from severe injuries.
State police wrote that alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash. The case is still under investigation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.