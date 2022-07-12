editor's pick Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle The New Mexican Nathan Lederman Author email Jul 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A motorcyclist died Monday from injuries suffered in a crash with another vehicle. Gavin Griffin, 24, was westbound on St. Michael's Drive when he collided with a Honda CR-V at the intersection with Espinicitas Drive, Santa Fe police Capt. Bryan Martinez said.Police responded to the crash at 6:50 p.m., according to a news release issued Tuesday.The sedan sustained heavy damage to the front driver's side of the vehicle — from the fender to the driver's-side door — Martinez said. Griffin was the only person injured in the crash, he added. Griffin was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment, but he died from his injuries.Police are still investigating who was at fault. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nathan Lederman Author email Follow Nathan Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesCheers outnumber jeers for demonstrators against EastmanMourners remember Santa Fe teen shot to deathSanta Fe police investigating shooting deathSecond round of state economic relief checks go outWar of words erupts over truthfulness of governor's campaign adCanceled ‘Roswell’ show sells props, set pieces in Santa FeSanta Fe County median home price exceeds $789KSanta Fe forest chief gets interim D.C. jobOwner of meat-processing plant in Las Vegas denies accusations of animal crueltyWith Trump at bay, Ronchetti can't be counted out Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS James Barron AABC's demise helped give Santa Fe Little League a shot in the arm Ringside Seat With Trump at bay, Ronchetti can't be counted out Phill Casaus 'Rudy' is gone, and the middle class of sports has to adjust Building Santa Fe Water's future depends in innovation, not alfalfa