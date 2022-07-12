A motorcyclist died Monday from injuries suffered in a crash with another vehicle. 

Gavin Griffin, 24, was westbound on St. Michael's Drive when he collided with a Honda CR-V at the intersection with Espinicitas Drive, Santa Fe police Capt. Bryan Martinez said.

Police responded to the crash at 6:50 p.m., according to a news release issued Tuesday.

The sedan sustained heavy damage to the front driver's side of the vehicle — from the fender to the driver's-side door — Martinez said. Griffin was the only person injured in the crash, he added. 

Griffin was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

Police are still investigating who was at fault.

