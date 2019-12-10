Santa Fe police on Tuesday identified the motorcycle driver killed in a crash Monday near the Walmart Supercenter on the city’s south side as Guillermo Castro-Garcia.
Officers were dispatched to the crash at 5:17 p.m. at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Herrera Drive. According to a police report, officers found a small blue pickup on top of Castro-Garcia’s motorcycle.
When Officer Nathan Kerbel arrived at the scene, the police report says, bystander Christopher Garcia, a volunteer firefighter, was administering CPR to Castro-Garcia about 10 feet away from the vehicles. The two continued to perform CPR together until paramedics arrived, Kerbel wrote, and soon after, Castro-Garcia, who was in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup, Richard Robles, is not facing any charges in the crash. He was given a ride home several hours after the accident occurred, according to police reports.
The reports do not say which direction the vehicles were traveling or give other details about how the crash occurred.
Witness James Hollinger told police he saw Robles’ pickup make a left turn at the intersection and the motorcycle go through the intersection just before crash, which caused Castro-Garcia to be thrown about 8 to 10 feet in the air.
While sitting in the back of a police car, Robles made several phone calls and sobbed as he told a person on the phone he had not taken any drugs or consumed any alcohol before the crash, according to reports.
